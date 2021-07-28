I have noticed a recent phenonomen China is winning big time on the diplomatic and stragetic planning

Chinese foreign policy has changed vastly in the last 2 years and I know it was all the time but there were some big holes in their game despite playing the ball well but China has managed to close all these gaps to the point everything is now flourishing China's way.



Example just look at India it is completely surrounded and just like the Ex-defense minister of India said we have become the Israel of South east Asia.. India sits in the middle 5 enemies. To the South you have Sir Lanka China is present there and to the north you have a nuclear power in Pakistan and to north east you have Nepal china is present and to the east you have Bangladesh and to the north east you have China..



A circle around India and she is inside the middle or something like a Disco where the dancer is in the middle and the others are clapping surrounding him.



Also on the diplomatic front China has strengthened it's standing on the larger Asian continent it has no danger on it's western borders only allies but it has to the south India but a weakened India that is kept checkmate by Pakistan it can't do anything and Japan to the east all alone and will stand down at any event.. Xi's plan of taking over Taiwan could potentially go ahead in 2030-2031 because all the other geo-politiccal matters have just gone so smooth that the timeline could now be pushed 20 years ahead and previously the plan was 2050 but now since everything has gone it's way it can push it to 2031.. China doesn't need allies to take Taiwan but if it wanted it could even gather a coalition for the expedition (Not that China needs coalition at all since it has plenty of manpower) But just saying that it is in certain geo-political position that it could gather coalition if it wanted for the hack of it. Everyone else will just automatically back out the US will inform Taiwan hours before the event..



All the other players in the region are winning (Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal etc etc) Except India the only geo-political loser is India it overplayed it's hands and Modi's period did so much damage to their geo-politics and long term planning