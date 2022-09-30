'I have come to apologise': Imran Khan appears before female judge's court

Imran asks reader to tell Chaudhry that Imran wanted to apologise.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared on Friday before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the female judge he had allegedly threatened at a public rally, to apologise.Khan wasin a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20, to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, stated the FIR. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC)and directed to transfer the case to a relevant court under the remaining sections in the FIR on September 19."Prima facie, not a single section included in the case is applicable [to Imran Khan's speech]," the court had observed.On September 22, during a hearing of a contempt case in IHC, Imran Khan also requested the court to allow him toto judge Zeba Chaudhry in person.Upon Imran Khan's arrival at the court this morning (Friday), the police closed the door of Zeba Chaudhry's courtroom."I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry," Imran Khan told the court reader.He asked the reader to stay witness for his appearance in Chaudhry's court to offer an apology, as the judge herself was on leave."You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if any of his words hurt her sentiments," he told the reader.The PTI chair then left the court after the brief conversation.Earlier, the former prime minister went to the F-8 kachehri court for the hearing of a separate case regarding thein the court of an additional district and sessions judge.The court accepted the plea for an extension in the interim bail of Imran Khan against the surety of Rs5000.Imran, along with several PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhary and Faisal Javed, were booked in a case over violation of Section 144 in the federal capital.PTI leaders and their almost 1,000 supporters blocked the road at Imran Khan's behest, says the FIR.