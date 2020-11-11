What's new

I have been thinking over this new Chinese digital money it could technically solve the world's need

Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
The Idea of having currencies of differenet values truly sucks but instead what we need is a level playing field for everyone. If there is no currency tied to this new Chinese digital money it could by default be accepted by people openly and if they put it out there.

The currency valuta will be the same everywhere in the world and things will cost the same and there won't be value up and down everything in pricing will stabalize around the world. Phone will cost the same both in Hong Kong and New York or Nairobi.

It needs to be made in such way so that there can't be monoploy over it and accessable to everyone making it the first ever real global currency,

This current system and the dollar is obsolete.. Humanity is moving towards the future and the dollar has aged and unfortunately reached it's full capacity it would be like pushing further an old elephant whos over 77 years old and on his last legs. There is need for a new system which is flawless and can benefit all on the globe as the first ever official ''GLOBAL CURRENCY'' Make it easily accessible and digital on top of it
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Sugarcane said:
World should return to Gold & Silver.
But there is not enough Gold and silver for everyone so it can't function as currency imo. If you melt all the gold in the world it won't be enough to be distributed among 8 billion and we will reach around 10 billion soon here in the half century 2050. There needs to be made an alternative digital currency could work unless there is unearthed endless amount of gold
 
