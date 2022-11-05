I have applied for a Master's Degree - Decided not to go to Law School

MultaniGuy
Dear friends,
I have decided not to go to Law School and decided to do a Master's degree instead.
The Law school process is too difficult and demanding.
I have a B.A. Honours Political Science Degree, so I decided to do a Master's in Public Administration or in Public Policy.
The Universities I have applied to are:
1) University of Toronto
2) Toronto Metropolitan University
3) Carleton University
Regards,
MultaniGuy
