I have applied for a Master's Degree - Decided not to go to Law School

Dear friends,

I have decided not to go to Law School and decided to do a Master's degree instead.

The Law school process is too difficult and demanding.

I have a B.A. Honours Political Science Degree, so I decided to do a Master's in Public Administration or in Public Policy.

The Universities I have applied to are:
1) University of Toronto
2) Toronto Metropolitan University
3) Carleton University

Regards,
MultaniGuy
 
You should look into an accounting master's program maybe (cause you did political science) - public policy or administration isn't really known for great job opportunities
 
Maula Jatt said:
You should look into an accounting master's program maybe (cause you did political science) - public policy or administration isn't really known for great job opportunities
Yes, but they usually require Accounting/Finance Bachelors as a prerequisite.

I was thinking of a doing Masters in Economics, but they require a bachelors in Economics.

Therefore I decided to do something related to my field which was Public Policy or Public Administration.

Regards,
MultaniGuy
 
Maula Jatt said:
Not really... Look it up
1667619822040.png


1667619841758.png


There are certain prerequisites for Masters in Accounting and in Economics.
 

