I hate my girlfriend, because i love my car.

Horus

Horus

May 3, 2009
Hey boys & girls , lets have a detailed Review on Cars & Bikes !

Members please keep the Post as interactive and detailed as possible.

Post the profile of your favorite car and tell us why do you love it so much..

Hope we will have some fun

Here is My car of the Day.

Brand Name: Nissan
Model: GT-R 35
Year: 2009
Price: 150 grand aprx
Power plant: Hand-built VR series 3.8-litre twin turbo V6
Power out put: 357kW at 6,400rpm and 588Nm of torque
between 3,200 and 5,200rpm
Is it a Skyline ? NO
Body type: 2 doors Cope
Transmission: GR6 sequential 6-speed dual clutch rear
transaxle transmission.
Awards: &#8226;&#8220;Most Advanced Technology Award&#8221; by Car of the Year Japan 2008-2009 (Nov.2008)
&#8226;&#8220;2009 Automobile of the Year&#8221; by Automobile Magazine (Nov.2008)
&#8226;&#8220;2009 Motor Trend Car of the Year&#8221; by Motor Trend magazine (Nov.2008)
&#8226;Automotive Lease Guide&#8217;s 10th annual Residual Value Awards for the 2009 model year - winner in the Luxury Sport Car category (Dec.2008)
&#8226;&#8220;Performance Car of the Year&#8221; by What Car? Awards 2009 (Jan. 2009)
&#8226;&#8220;Best Sporting Car&#8221; by Auto Express (UK) &#8211; New Car Honours (Aug. 2008).

And and and , it has beaten Porche 911 carrera Trurbo:tup:


The Beast is Back!

d72409b79cf2fa4005dfcfccc7457163.jpg



ba1569c69d13488f1d45d15a83f2622f.jpg


Cockpit:

ffd7de65d2853f0eef87ebdcb297b110.jpg



Personally : I would love to buy one of these at some stage..

it is the BEST beast ever produced by Nissan..

Regards::smitten:
 
A.Rahman

A.Rahman

Feb 12, 2006
New RX-8 is nice, practical and affordable



2009 Mazda RX-8 Specifications
Chassis
Brakes F/R: ABS, vented disc/vented disc
Tires F-R: 225/45 ZR18
Driveline: Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
Type: Wankel-2
Displacement cu in (cc): 80 (1308)
Power bhp (kW) at RPM: 232(173) / 8500
Torque lb-ft (Nm) at RPM: 159(216) / 5500
Redline at RPM: 9000
Exterior
Length &#215; Width &#215; Height in: n.a.
Weight lb (kg): n.a.
Performance
Acceleration 0-62 mph s: 6.0 (source: Motor Trend)
Top Speed mph (km/h): 150 (241) (source: Car&Driver)
Fuel Economy EPA city/highway mpg (l/100 km): 18/24 (n.a.)

 
zagahaga

zagahaga

Sep 13, 2009
wow never saw this review! i own a charger . . there fun to drive... but my 1975 lincoln continental it what i call a joy ride
 
Horus

Horus

May 3, 2009
How was your experiance of Driving the RX-8 , i know it fells in the same catagory as Audi TT.
 
Horus

Horus

May 3, 2009
2010 Hundai Genesis:

Not surprised again Hundai stealing designs of others , Body looks so simmilar to Nissan 350z & 370z front looks like Lexus IS-250.
But cool looking car, how much it would be by the way?

4170029002b31101e449b166175a109e.jpg
 
