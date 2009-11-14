I hate my girlfriend, because i love my car.

Brand Name: Nissan

Model: GT-R 35

Year: 2009

Price: 150 grand aprx

Power plant: Hand-built VR series 3.8-litre twin turbo V6

Power out put: 357kW at 6,400rpm and 588Nm of torque

between 3,200 and 5,200rpm

Is it a Skyline ? NO

Body type: 2 doors Cope

Transmission: GR6 sequential 6-speed dual clutch rear

transaxle transmission.

And and and , it has beaten Porche 911 carrera Trurbo

Here is My car of the Day.Awards: •“Most Advanced Technology Award” by Car of the Year Japan 2008-2009 (Nov.2008)•“2009 Automobile of the Year” by Automobile Magazine (Nov.2008)•“2009 Motor Trend Car of the Year” by Motor Trend magazine (Nov.2008)•Automotive Lease Guide’s 10th annual Residual Value Awards for the 2009 model year - winner in the Luxury Sport Car category (Dec.2008)•“Performance Car of the Year” by What Car? Awards 2009 (Jan. 2009)•“Best Sporting Car” by Auto Express (UK) – New Car Honours (Aug. 2008).The Beast is Back!Cockpit:Personally : I would love to buy one of these at some stage..it is the BEST beast ever produced by Nissan..Regards: