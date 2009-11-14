I hate my girlfriend, because i love my car.

Hey boys & girls , lets have a detailed Review on Cars & Bikes !
Members please keep the Post as interactive and detailed as possible.
Post the profile of your favorite car and tell us why do you love it so much..
Hope we will have some fun
Here is My car of the Day.
Brand Name: Nissan
Model: GT-R 35
Year: 2009
Price: 150 grand aprx
Power plant: Hand-built VR series 3.8-litre twin turbo V6
Power out put: 357kW at 6,400rpm and 588Nm of torque
between 3,200 and 5,200rpm
Is it a Skyline ? NO
Body type: 2 doors Cope
Transmission: GR6 sequential 6-speed dual clutch rear
transaxle transmission.
Awards: •“Most Advanced Technology Award” by Car of the Year Japan 2008-2009 (Nov.2008)
•“2009 Automobile of the Year” by Automobile Magazine (Nov.2008)
•“2009 Motor Trend Car of the Year” by Motor Trend magazine (Nov.2008)
•Automotive Lease Guide’s 10th annual Residual Value Awards for the 2009 model year - winner in the Luxury Sport Car category (Dec.2008)
•“Performance Car of the Year” by What Car? Awards 2009 (Jan. 2009)
•“Best Sporting Car” by Auto Express (UK) – New Car Honours (Aug. 2008).
And and and , it has beaten Porche 911 carrera Trurbo
The Beast is Back!
Cockpit:
Personally : I would love to buy one of these at some stage..
it is the BEST beast ever produced by Nissan..
Regards:
Last edited: