What's new

I hate geniuses!

Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,699
-49
1,513
Country
India
Location
India
I hate geniuses. I hate scientists, mathematicians, chess champions, prodigious engineers, prodigious economists and other technical prodigies. Earlier when I hadn't met one (or thought that I hadn't) I guessed being in the company of a genius would be riveting, thrilling, exciting etc. Like watching 1978 movie ‘Don’, reading the entertaining excerpts of the novel 'One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich' (by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn), listening to great music etc. I had incorrectly thought that their presence is something worth looking forward to in life. But the reality really seems to be different. Now I know the feel of a company of a genius may be no better than workplace banality. I had presumed meeting a genius would be fun. But meeting with genius turned out to be an ordinary experience. It was not much pleasure.
 
Last edited:
NP-complete

NP-complete

BANNED
Dec 10, 2010
503
1
456
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I've this couplet of Iqbal for you.
41aa47fabc48fa5d162e19dae28aa8f8.gif


Teri Aag Iss Khaakdaan Se Nahin
Jahan Tujh Se Hai, Tu Jahan Se Nahin

The fire that is you has not come out of this heap of dust.
You have not come out of this world; It has come out of you.
(this is not my translation, i copied it from where i got the couplet, there is a lost in translation problem here, but i hope you understand hindi and can read that roman urdu)
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,699
-49
1,513
Country
India
Location
India
NP-complete said:
I've this couplet of Iqbal for you.
View attachment 116541

Teri Aag Iss Khaakdaan Se Nahin
Jahan Tujh Se Hai, Tu Jahan Se Nahin

The fire that is you has not come out of this heap of dust.
You have not come out of this world; It has come out of you.
(this is not my translation, i copied it from where i got the couplet, there is a lost in translation problem here, but i hope you understand hindi and can read that roman urdu)
Click to expand...
How is this related to the topic? Did you get what I said?
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
15,733
-4
27,970
Country
India
Location
United States
There is nothing as the term 'genius', it's some other random guy with a good hold on one definite subject, while lacking in more than a few. And geniuses aren't born, they are made through practice, hard work , discipline and perseverance. And everyone is a genius, one just need a 'lensing' effect to focus on a definite discipline.
 
SledgeHammer

SledgeHammer

BANNED
Feb 25, 2014
491
1
609
Country
Japan
Location
India
abcxyz0000 said:
I hate geniuses. I hate scientists, mathematicians, chess champions, prodigious engineers, prodigious economists and other technical prodigies. Earlier when I hadn't met one (or thought that I hadn't) I guessed being in the company of a genius would be riveting, thrilling, exciting etc. Like watching 1978 movie ‘Don’, reading the entertaining excerpts of the novel 'One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich' (by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn), listening to great music etc. I had incorrectly thought that their presence is something worth looking forward to in life. But the reality really seems to be different. Now I know the feel of a company of a genius may be no better than workplace banality. I had presumed meeting a genius would be fun. But meeting with genius turned out to be an ordinary experience. It was not much pleasure.
Click to expand...
Since you don't like company of geniuses, I am out of this thread. :drag:
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,699
-49
1,513
Country
India
Location
India
abcxyz0000 said:
Earlier when I hadn't met one (or thought that I hadn't) I guessed being in the company of a genius would be riveting, thrilling, exciting etc. Like watching 1978 movie ‘Don’,
Click to expand...
COOL SCENE!!! Watch and listen to the end.
 
T90TankGuy

T90TankGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2010
9,415
8
11,288
Country
India
Location
India
abcxyz0000 said:
I hate geniuses. I hate scientists, mathematicians, chess champions, prodigious engineers, prodigious economists and other technical prodigies. Earlier when I hadn't met one (or thought that I hadn't) I guessed being in the company of a genius would be riveting, thrilling, exciting etc. Like watching 1978 movie ‘Don’, reading the entertaining excerpts of the novel 'One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich' (by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn), listening to great music etc. I had incorrectly thought that their presence is something worth looking forward to in life. But the reality really seems to be different. Now I know the feel of a company of a genius may be no better than workplace banality. I had presumed meeting a genius would be fun. But meeting with genius turned out to be an ordinary experience. It was not much pleasure.
Click to expand...
May be the world is not ready for a "genius" like you?:)
 
A

Aepsilons

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2014
24,976
118
35,590
Country
Japan
Location
United States
abcxyz0000 said:
I hate geniuses. I hate scientists, mathematicians, chess champions, prodigious engineers, prodigious economists and other technical prodigies. Earlier when I hadn't met one (or thought that I hadn't) I guessed being in the company of a genius would be riveting, thrilling, exciting etc. Like watching 1978 movie ‘Don’, reading the entertaining excerpts of the novel 'One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich' (by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn), listening to great music etc. I had incorrectly thought that their presence is something worth looking forward to in life. But the reality really seems to be different. Now I know the feel of a company of a genius may be no better than workplace banality. I had presumed meeting a genius would be fun. But meeting with genius turned out to be an ordinary experience. It was not much pleasure.
Click to expand...
Its okay, my man. Be like the little steam engine that thought he could. lol.

;)

SledgeHammer said:
Since you don't like company of geniuses, I am out of this thread. :drag:
Click to expand...
Don't leave, genius. lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Bagheera
Balkanization of India is viable but I don't care
22 23 24 25 26 27
Replies
390
Views
10K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
masterchief_mirza
"Gift from God"....
Replies
6
Views
455
R Wing
R Wing
GlobalMillitary96
Arabs have released an anti-Turkish TV series
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
146
Views
8K
AmschelHonestvig
AmschelHonestvig
Armchair
Maneuver Warfare - Lessons Learnt from Manstein, Rommel & Guderian
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
2K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
GlobalMillitary96
Our enemies rejoice as our government tries to push us further into Islamism
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
181
Views
6K
meghdut
meghdut

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom