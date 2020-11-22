What's new

I had Surgery in a Chinese Hospital

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,586
2
11,184
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
so what!!!.... it is not like you have seen a hospital before... it is expected in any middle income country.

God man. you guys dont give up showing all these paid youtubers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

striver44
Aksu Internment Camp Was Former Hospital, Raising Fears Uyghur Detainees Are Used in Organ Trade
Replies
2
Views
278
shi12jun
shi12jun
Chanakyaa
Globaltimes : Chinese patients head to India for latest medicines after domestic crackdown
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
5K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
striver44
China Wants More Babies. Some Men Choose Vasectomies.
Replies
2
Views
237
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
striver44
Families of Wuhan COVID-19 victims claim China is monitoring them, as WHO expert team visits
Replies
0
Views
278
striver44
striver44
Chanakyaa
China and Covid-19 : What went wrong in Wuhan?
Replies
10
Views
725
redtom
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom