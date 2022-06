MultaniGuy said: Hey guys,



I got my first Job Interview for Legal Secretary.



It is tomorrow. I thought I might share it with you guys.



My LSAT exam is on September 9th. Wish me luck.



Good luck and don't be nervous. Whether you get this job or not has already been determined. If it is meant to be, it will be.All you have to do is be well prepared, confident and honest. Give the best account of yourself as possible.Nobody nervous ever did themselves justice.A few tips.1. Research the company. Google thier name, click on the news section too.2. Try to read the LinkedIn profiles of the people interviewing you.3. Have a few questions prepared.4. Don't be scared to ask questions during the interview. The best interviews are flowing conversations.