I got a terrible chinese propaganda add from youtube & now you have to suffer with me

How China is Influencing YouTubers into Posting State Propaganda A combination of cash and intimidation is keeping online creators in China compliant, quiet, or kicked out of the country.

CW: CringeAs the case with every chinese propagandas its not only bad, it's also insulting to the intelligence & can be easily disproved with a 5 minutes research.This video just shows how bizarre chinese propaganda is. The only way to describe it is that is just wrong in so many ways. Is like whoever run the propaganda does not understand how human act:& So I'm not just shitposting. An Article about the CCP using youtube to spread propaganda