I forgot that clip! PM Khan has said that Pakistan Army and Judiciary have ALWAYS supported PML-N

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Hi

The biased MODs deleted my previous thread.

I recently watched Imran Khan was saying :-

Idaroun ne aur judiciary ne hamesha PML-N ko favor kia

My bad, I forgot which TV Channel played that clip - just watched two or three days ago.

It was the latest statement by PM Khan

Can anyone direct me to that thing?

Will be grateful.
 
H

HAIDER

Any doubt about that ... he been appointed 3 time PM. Always confronted COAS. Armed forces matter meddling. Judiciary listen there London exit case during weekend and poor people of Pakistan cases are in pending for months and years. For 30 years Nawaz abuse system from armed forces to judiciary.
Now when he lost everything , he become NAZARYATI ... too late
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Mr. Niazi should not drag institutions in his political turf war with PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Mr. Xardari should come forward and hold a national political dialogue and distribute his empire as seen fit with consultation from unchained capitalists.
 
HAIDER

PaklovesTurkiye said:
So, now the question is when will Punjab dominated army act on principles rather than on regional domicile?

The generals are still protecting SHOWBAZ
@AZ1 @pakpride00090 @Areesh

Have you guys watched that clip?
Well, there are many suggestions to end one province dominancy on whole system. It's 70 years of feudalism. Create more provinces and all should have equal number of seats in parliament. End the curse of quota system, if Pakistan want quick progress.
 
HAIDER

PaklovesTurkiye said:
Sorry to bother you again by quoting.

Another question...Who will make this understand what you just said to ordinary Punjabi dude living in some village or to top hierarchy of Pakistan army which hails from Punjab as well?

The cancer lies in Punjab - Extreme ROT which is creating smell in all over Pakistan.
Armed forces perception of Punjab or Pak politics dominancy is ending slowly. Some of province hate to join armed forces. After all on 27th Feb both pilots were Mohajir boys ... But, to end the armed forces meddling in politics then all parties need to bring democracy inside there parties. Because when feudal leads the political parties then to save there power they look for more powerful (establishment). It's very complicated to root out feudal from establishment or establishment out of feudalism. I have seen this system very closely, that is the reason I can't give you correct answer. 18th amendment is another biggest hurdle to create more provinces or bring equal seats in parliaments.
A bitter truth : Before Punjab used to hang people on treason charges, now repeated treason statement from Punjab based party , how the follower or establishment react ....... wait and see

(slowly feudal are replacing by industrialist , which are more lethal)
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

PaklovesTurkiye said:
Sorry to bother you again by quoting.

Another question...Who will make this understand what you just said to ordinary Punjabi dude living in some village or to top hierarchy of Pakistan army which hails from Punjab as well?

The cancer lies in Punjab - Extreme ROT which is creating smell in all over Pakistan.
dont hate punjabi
he is exploited just like a Hari in Sindh
or a Marri in Balochistan

condemn the elite and rise up against him through power of vote and awareness

get rid of elites and bring back Fozia kasuri if you remember her
 
HAIDER

Irfan Baloch said:
dont hate punjabi
he is exploited just like a Hari in Sindh
or a Marri in Balochistan

condemn the elite and rise up against him through power of vote and awareness

get rid of elites and bring back Fozia kasuri if you remember her
At that time IK was not holding any office or holding any national security post or part of any cabinet. Being a mere member of NA is different compared a person who served the office under oath and breach the national security issues in public.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Irfan Baloch said:
dont hate punjabi
he is exploited just like a Hari in Sindh
or a Marri in Balochistan

condemn the elite and rise up against him through power of vote and awareness

get rid of elites and bring back Fozia kasuri if you remember her
hmm...

Never hated Punjabis as have Punjabi friends here on this forum and on mobile

What makes me frustrate is this never ending frustration that just keep coming from this sorry state.

What is our standing on global arena - ABSOLUTE 0

As far as Fozia Kasuri is concerned...lol what she did? I seriously don't know about her but heard her name few times though
 
Ladyuk

Click to expand...
May I ask you why you keep making thread after thread racially abusing not only punjabis but our armed forces by referring to them as punjabi dominated? In any country the majority ethnic group is reflected in politics or any other institution. Here in the UK it's always the white majority whether in politics or army , media etc. No one here starts to racially abuse the main political parties for being white dominated.

Then for the gazillonth time nawaz sharif wani is a first generation kashmiri not only that he also had a habit of promoting fellow kashmiris in his party like saad khawaja, rafique khawaja and ishaq dar to name a few. If pmln is a ethnic party then it's a koshur dominated one not Punjabi.

I am personally sick to death of reading yours and a few other posters blant constant racial abuse aimed at punjabis the fact that the mods on this forum have allowed this for YEARS speaks volumes about them, the fact that they have allowed venomous bigots such as yourself to even malign the armed forces on a defence forum tells me one thing that they clearly share your racist views.
 
Psychic

Psychic

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2015
3,139
29
5,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Akhtar Mengal, ANP, Achakzai, Mohsin Dawar et all who have said far worse against the state are also allowed to sit in the parliament. For a long time Altaf was also tolerated. It isn't just the Sharif party. That is the reality of democracy in Pakistan - democracy which Westoxified Pakistanis and liberals worship. And then they say "ghaddar na kaho kisi ko".
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,372
9
15,800
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ladyuk said:
May I ask you why you keep making thread after thread racially abusing not only punjabis but our armed forces by referring to them as punjabi dominated? In any country the majority ethnic group is reflected in politics or any other institution. Here in the UK it's always the white majority whether in politics or army , media etc. No one here starts to racially abuse the main political parties for being white dominated.

Then for the gazillonth time nawaz sharif wani is a first generation kashmiri not only that he also had a habit of promoting fellow kashmiris in his party like saad khawaja, rafique khawaja and ishaq dar to name a few. If pmln is a ethnic party then it's a koshur dominated one not Punjabi.

I am personally sick to death of reading yours and a few other posters blant constant racial abuse aimed at punjabis the fact that the mods on this forum have allowed this for YEARS speaks volumes about them, the fact that they have allowed venomous bigots such as yourself to even malign the armed forces on a defence forum tells me one thing that they clearly share your racist views.
Ma'am.

I have Punjabi friends

I was referring to how military establishment always favored Sharif family despite so much nasty things done by that family.

Rule should be same for everyone. Traitors of Punjab should be dealt in same way as traitors from other provinces are dealt with.

In such multi ethnic country like Pakistan, if one ethnicity, who dominates the whole country, continue to favors its own community then problems arise.

I know ganja is Kashmiri but he is resident of Punjab, has invested in that area, has support of Punjabis...

He can be easily classified as Punjabi as well.

I m not hating any group. I just want that being majority the sooner the Punjabis remove waderas and take the country ahead, involving all other ethnicities, the better.
 
Ladyuk

PaklovesTurkiye said:
Ma'am.

I have Punjabi friends

I was referring to how military establishment always favored Sharif family despite so much nasty things done by that family.

Rule should be same for everyone. Traitors of Punjab should be dealt in same way as traitors from other provinces are dealt with.

In such multi ethnic country like Pakistan, if one ethnicity, who dominates the whole country, continue to favors its own community then problems arise.

I know ganja is Kashmiri but he is resident of Punjab, has invested in that area, has support of Punjabis...

He can be easily classified as Punjabi as well.

I m not hating any group. I just want that being majority the sooner the Punjabis remove waderas and take the country ahead, involving all other ethnicities, the better.
I seriously doubt a bigot such as yourself has any Punjabi friends in real life. Punjabis don't dominate pakistan as I have already explained in any country largest ethnic group is represent in politics, media and military like here in the UK, despite many none whites the white majority makes up the military, politics etc.

Of course you know this already you simply are a anti punjabi racists hence nearly every single thread of yours spews venom against punjabis including abusing and maligning the armed forces every chance you get.

Punjab is the only province in pakistan that doesn't have a ethnic based party based around punjabis like the rest of the provinces. You have PPP, MQM, BNP, ANP etc . Punjab has voted for Zardari a baloch in the past, nawaz sharif wani a kashmiri 3 times, zulfikar bhutto a sindhi and now of course imran khan a pashtun. Punjab has also had many none punjabi chief ministers like the current one who is a baloch.

You can't say that about the rest of the provinces, the rest of you racial supremacist have set up ethnic parties and vote for them when they don't deliver you bigots start blaming punjabis. And no you have no right to classify nawaz sharif wani as a Punjabi just because he is born in punjab. I'm a 3rd generation brit but that doesn't make me english, your dna doesn't magically change when you cross borders.

You of course are aware of all the above but you carry on spewing and are allowed to by the shameless mods on this forum to racially abuse punjabis and the military. I have news for YOU and the rest of the bigoted swine such as yourself, a day of reckoning is coming soon and you bigoted scum will be getting your well earned karma.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Psychic said:
Akhtar Mengal, ANP, Achakzai, Mohsin Dawar et all who have said far worse against the state are also allowed to sit in the parliament. For a long time Altaf was also tolerated. It isn't just the Sharif party. That is the reality of democracy in Pakistan - democracy which Westoxified Pakistanis and liberals worship. And then they say "ghaddar na kaho kisi ko".
If anti Pakistan traitors are getting elected then who is responsible? People of Pakistan
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Ladyuk said:
I seriously doubt a bigot such as yourself has any Punjabi friends in real life. Punjabis don't dominate pakistan as I have already explained in any country largest ethnic group is represent in politics, media and military like here in the UK, despite many none whites the white majority makes up the military, politics etc.

Of course you know this already you simply are a anti punjabi racists hence nearly every single thread of yours spews venom against punjabis including abusing and maligning the armed forces every chance you get.

Punjab is the only province in pakistan that doesn't have a ethnic based party based around punjabis like the rest of the provinces. You have PPP, MQM, BNP, ANP etc . Punjab has voted for Zardari a baloch in the past, nawaz sharif wani a kashmiri 3 times, zulfikar bhutto a sindhi and now of course imran khan a pashtun. Punjab has also had many none punjabi chief ministers like the current one who is a baloch.

You can't say that about the rest of the provinces, the rest of you racial supremacist have set up ethnic parties and vote for them when they don't deliver you bigots start blaming punjabis. And no you have no right to classify nawaz sharif wani as a Punjabi just because he is born in punjab. I'm a 3rd generation brit but that doesn't make me english, your dna doesn't magically change when you cross borders.

You of course are aware of all the above but you carry on spewing and are allowed to by the shameless mods on this forum to racially abuse punjabis and the military. I have news for YOU and the rest of the bigoted swine such as yourself, a day of reckoning is coming soon and you bigoted scum will be getting your well earned karma.
Ma'am.

Your abuses make me feel that I offended you. That was never my intention.

Karachi voted for Khan recently. We didn't support MQM blindly.

My only query/request/suggestion to Punjabis is

Drop NUKES on your waderas, involve other ethnicities and take charge of Pakistan.

Thank you.
 
