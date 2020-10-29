I forgot that clip! PM Khan has said that Pakistan Army and Judiciary have ALWAYS supported PML-N

PaklovesTurkiye said: Ma'am.



I have Punjabi friends



I was referring to how military establishment always favored Sharif family despite so much nasty things done by that family.



Rule should be same for everyone. Traitors of Punjab should be dealt in same way as traitors from other provinces are dealt with.



In such multi ethnic country like Pakistan, if one ethnicity, who dominates the whole country, continue to favors its own community then problems arise.



I know ganja is Kashmiri but he is resident of Punjab, has invested in that area, has support of Punjabis...



He can be easily classified as Punjabi as well.



I m not hating any group. I just want that being majority the sooner the Punjabis remove waderas and take the country ahead, involving all other ethnicities, the better.

I seriously doubt a bigot such as yourself has any Punjabi friends in real life. Punjabis don't dominate pakistan as I have already explained in any country largest ethnic group is represent in politics, media and military like here in the UK, despite many none whites the white majority makes up the military, politics etc.Of course you know this already you simply are a anti punjabi racists hence nearly every single thread of yours spews venom against punjabis including abusing and maligning the armed forces every chance you get.Punjab is the only province in pakistan that doesn't have a ethnic based party based around punjabis like the rest of the provinces. You have PPP, MQM, BNP, ANP etc . Punjab has voted for Zardari a baloch in the past, nawaz sharif wani a kashmiri 3 times, zulfikar bhutto a sindhi and now of course imran khan a pashtun. Punjab has also had many none punjabi chief ministers like the current one who is a baloch.You can't say that about the rest of the provinces, the rest of you racial supremacist have set up ethnic parties and vote for them when they don't deliver you bigots start blaming punjabis. And no you have no right to classify nawaz sharif wani as a Punjabi just because he is born in punjab. I'm a 3rd generation brit but that doesn't make me english, your dna doesn't magically change when you cross borders.You of course are aware of all the above but you carry on spewing and are allowed to by the shameless mods on this forum to racially abuse punjabis and the military. I have news for YOU and the rest of the bigoted swine such as yourself, a day of reckoning is coming soon and you bigoted scum will be getting your well earned karma.