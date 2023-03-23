What's new

I feel suffocated in my own village.

SHAH BAAZ

Apr 24, 2020
Bunch of hypocrites and shirk committing polythiests hate my guts for speaking the truth to them. They have the wealth and numbers but are cowards.

Yesterday I was at one of my polythiest cousins house and it was time for prayer. I went to their mohalla mosque to pray and I saw the imam standing their in the mosque. After the wudu I was passing by him and i said Salam to him and tried to shake his hand but he didn't shake my hand and turned his face on me.

I grabbed him from his shoulder and said it was your father(who was the prior imam of this mosque) who went to masjid al haram on hajj and didn't pray behind the imam of that mosque labeling him as a wahabi and performed his own Jamaat inside Allah's house with his followers. I told him I'm not like you or your father who says my prayer is not going to be accepted behind that imam because only Allah is the one who knows if my prayer has been accepted or not and even if you hate my guts ill pray behind you to my Lord and ask him to guide you from the darkness you are in. I said it is a shame people like you have no authority to run a mosque or madarassas but here we are letting jahil molvis spreading fitna and hate amongst us Muslims.

He got mad and said get out of my mosque your kind are not welcomed in this mosque. I said that's why this mosque is empty other than me and my cousin I don't see a single namazi in this masjid and it's all because of you. I told him to go to my mohallas mosque(where his father preached before but my elders kicked him out for his division creating policies) and you'll see 15-20 namazis in there at each Jamaat.

Anyways I told him not him or his followers or even his pyoo could kick me out of the house of Allah and I warned him that if he talks to me like that again I'm going to slap some sense into him. He started praying his own prayer and so did I.

My cousin was.pissed like you have embarrassed our ustaad and this and that. I told him to **** off you polythiest shirk committing bastard and then I left.

Now there is a big issue going on people of that side are furious I have disrespected their imam and blah blah blah. 😑
 
Mar 24, 2022
There's.....a lot to unpack here.
And this isn't the first time.


1) If he was labelling other muslims as non-muslims, you should have never set foot in that mosque, let alone talk to him.

2) Did you open your cousin's heart to look whether his loyalty did not lie with Allah and Tawhid?
You should apologise immediately. Only Allah can judge our Imaan
 
Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
Sounds like you learnt a new word polytheist.

But honestly, you should have just killed the imam there and then. That’s normally how fights end in mohallas. Leave it to your descendants to be killed or kill.
 
Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
villageidiot said:
He's referring to Barelvis


Ustaad ji, ki karoo o? Sectarian conflict shuru karwana je?
One more in the many already plaguing this nation.

villageidiot said:
He's referring to Barelvis


Ustaad ji, ki karoo o? Sectarian conflict shuru karwana je?
Holy sh!t didn’t realize.

Waise the new ‘hari pagris’ also consider themselves the true sunnis. They think of the Sunnis as fake ones.

Give it a few years, the Sunnis will become kafirs also.

Favorite past time.
 
Kaniska

Apr 11, 2011
Olympus81 said:
Sounds like you learnt a new word polytheist.

But honestly, you should have just killed the imam there and then. That’s normally how fights end in mohallas. Leave it to your descendants to be killed or kill.
Is it not too extreme? Just because there is some disagreement with the thought process, do you think harming his cousin who may be his family member is worth it?
 
May 27, 2015
SHAH BAAZ said:
Bunch of hypocrites and shirk committing polythiests hate my guts for speaking the truth to them. They have the wealth and numbers but are cowards.

Yesterday I was at one of my polythiest cousins house and it was time for prayer. I went to their mohalla mosque to pray and I saw the imam standing their in the mosque. After the wudu I was passing by him and i said Salam to him and tried to shake his hand but he didn't shake my hand and turned his face on me.

I grabbed him from his shoulder and said it was your father(who was the prior imam of this mosque) who went to masjid al haram on hajj and didn't pray behind the imam of that mosque labeling him as a wahabi and performed his own Jamaat inside Allah's house with his followers. I told him I'm not like you or your father who says my prayer is not going to be accepted behind that imam because only Allah is the one who knows if my prayer has been accepted or not and even if you hate my guts ill pray behind you to my Lord and ask him to guide you from the darkness you are in. I said it is a shame people like you have no authority to run a mosque or madarassas but here we are letting jahil molvis spreading fitna and hate amongst us Muslims.

He got mad and said get out of my mosque your kind are not welcomed in this mosque. I said that's why this mosque is empty other than me and my cousin I don't see a single namazi in this masjid and it's all because of you. I told him to go to my mohallas mosque(where his father preached before but my elders kicked him out for his division creating policies) and you'll see 15-20 namazis in there at each Jamaat.

Anyways I told him not him or his followers or even his pyoo could kick me out of the house of Allah and I warned him that if he talks to me like that again I'm going to slap some sense into him. He started praying his own prayer and so did I.

My cousin was.pissed like you have embarrassed our ustaad and this and that. I told him to **** off you polythiest shirk committing bastard and then I left.

Now there is a big issue going on people of that side are furious I have disrespected their imam and blah blah blah. 😑
Molvi ko bulao ghar pe dawat pe. Tagra khana khilao, or behes bilkul mat kerna. Balkeh kehna keh kia Imamat kerwaty hain aap..wah wah..Fiqah main ikhtalaf tu hosakta hai per aap ki imamat k kia kehnay...

Piar k sath zara... yeh banda khud ba khud thek hona shuru hojaeyga!

Or haan, usko convert kerny ki koshish bilkul mat kerna, backfire hojaeyga..

Aakhir main convert woh khud hoga!!
 
SHAH BAAZ

Apr 24, 2020
AlKardai said:
There's.....a lot to unpack here.
And this isn't the first time.


1) If he was labelling other muslims as non-muslims, you should have never set foot in that mosque, let alone talk to him.

2) Did you open your cousin's heart to look whether his loyalty did not lie with Allah and Tawhid?
You should apologise immediately. Only Allah can judge our Imaan
There is a cult in my village called the naqeebis about 30-40% Their main slogan is haq naqeeb ya naqeeb. I've witnessed one of their majlis where they say they get possessed by spirits and start dancing and shouting the slogan "haq naqeeb ya naqeeb" for their peer. They have majlis every Thursdays where they do ziqr for their peer, Haq naqeeb ya naqeeb. There is no tawhid in their hearts at all. They say they have found their fathers doing this so why should they change their ways.

So many nations were destroyed because they didn't let go of their fathers and forefathers practices.
 

