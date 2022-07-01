What's new

I feel like i did some good parenting today

R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
205
-7
329
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Me and my two boys were walking our German shepherd some guys show up on a motorcycle with a female German shepherd and said they want to breed the female dog from my dog. I said no problem.

So when my dog started humping the female dog my boys ask me "abu g yeh kya kar rahe hain" I said inki shaadi horahi hai phir bache honge inke. Just today my female horse gave birth to a baby and my kids asked me if this is the same way the horses got married, I said yes and that's how the baby was born.

Then I told them that when you get married you are going to do the same thing as the dog did to the female to your wives. My son asks me making humping gestures that is this how I'm going to make babies, I said yes this is exactly the same way. My little one is a smart-*** and said you and mama do the same at the moment I went speechless but then I said yes humaare b shaadi hui hai. They went quiet.

Then I told them that there are men in this world who do this with other men and they are called gays. I said never become gay. I told them the story of sodomites and said Allah hates men doing men. I then warned them that if any male tries to touch their private parts punch them on the face.

I told them that male is made for the female and female is made for the male. Horses have female horse wives, dogs have female dogs as wives, lions have female lions as wives, etc... I said it is how Allah has created us so never let Satan take you on the wrong path. They understood and said abu g we don't want to become gay. I was very pleased I think I did a good job today what do you guys think.
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
488
-1
371
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This is a long journey…..but feelgood moments should be enjoyed. Hopefully they don’t get too upset over those live images they saw and the whole marriage thing……keep an eye on the boys
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,309
-7
1,731
Country
India
Location
India
Imran Khan said:
good we south asians should start teaching truth our kids now
Click to expand...

At what grade does sexed starts getting taught in school in Pakistan? In India its usually class 7 or 8 (age 13,14) although I guess in today's age of Wifi and smartphones they already know quite a lot by that age unlike us during our simple innocent childhood 😇
 

