I feel like i did some good parenting today

Me and my two boys were walking our German shepherd some guys show up on a motorcycle with a female German shepherd and said they want to breed the female dog from my dog. I said no problem.



So when my dog started humping the female dog my boys ask me "abu g yeh kya kar rahe hain" I said inki shaadi horahi hai phir bache honge inke. Just today my female horse gave birth to a baby and my kids asked me if this is the same way the horses got married, I said yes and that's how the baby was born.



Then I told them that when you get married you are going to do the same thing as the dog did to the female to your wives. My son asks me making humping gestures that is this how I'm going to make babies, I said yes this is exactly the same way. My little one is a smart-*** and said you and mama do the same at the moment I went speechless but then I said yes humaare b shaadi hui hai. They went quiet.



Then I told them that there are men in this world who do this with other men and they are called gays. I said never become gay. I told them the story of sodomites and said Allah hates men doing men. I then warned them that if any male tries to touch their private parts punch them on the face.



I told them that male is made for the female and female is made for the male. Horses have female horse wives, dogs have female dogs as wives, lions have female lions as wives, etc... I said it is how Allah has created us so never let Satan take you on the wrong path. They understood and said abu g we don't want to become gay. I was very pleased I think I did a good job today what do you guys think.