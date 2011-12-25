What's new

I drink cow urine every day: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar

'For ayurvedic reasons'

September 11, 2020




Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons. According to Hindustan Times, the actor, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film BellBottom with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, joined British adventurer and host Bear Grylls for an Instagram Live, to talk about going on a jungle adventure with him.

When Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, Akshay said, "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay."

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, which will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11.

Akshay also confessed that doing an episode with Grylls was a "highlight for him".

In the Instagram Live session, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh dropped many comments - wishing Akshay a belated happy birthday, complimenting his moustache and also his hoodie.

Akshay revealed that the moustache is for his upcoming project, adding that his family is not a fan of his new look.

During the conversation, Grylls also shared that he did not know Akshay personally, and after meeting him, he realised that he was a "fun guy with no ego". He also appreciated Akshay for his fitness, saying, "Out of all the guests we have had over the years, he is definitely Tier-1."

Huma then asked if they plan on working again, to which Grylls said: "It will be great to do something else with him. Maybe another show."

Have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/226355...DIL882TOQnBL5-wH79Or3eYxpI0Sv6RccQEDJjyxxspZs
 
“Man vs. Wild” Star Bear Grylls “Faked” Survival Techniques? | BBC America

Former British Special Service officer Bear Grylls, host of Man vs. Wild, is the latest victim of the new media witchhunt for big fakers....
www.bbcamerica.com

Indians and their fascination with chitty chamri. The guy is fraud and fake, who drinks his own pee and stuff to make it look interesting to the general masses. If he drinks piss(his own or elephants) its usually done for the shows he is doing. But Indians now taking that as context and trying to justify their own filthy customs is not just eye opening but its mind boggling.


I am pretty sure a couple of months from now he will be contacted by some gow-mutra company to promote their brand. And then you will see posters of him with cow ka cola on every Indian street. Nvm, Indians already consume it quite regularly and thats not the end point, I first assumed that their cow shit and urine is only limited to their own flipkart, but the piss-drinkers have even overtook amazon. e.g:

https://www.amazon.com/Pure-Original-Gomutra-Urine-200ml/dp/B074J9P7M7
 
