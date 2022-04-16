What's new

I don't think PPP will take ministries in new federal cabinet: Zardari

HAIDER

HAIDER

I don't think PPP will take ministries in new federal cabinet: Zardari

Nadir Gurmani




PPP President Asif Ali Zardari talks to media outside the National Assembly on Saturday. —DawnNewsTV

PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday hinted that his party would not be taking any ministries in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet — which is yet to be decided since the premier's election on April 11.
"I don't think we are taking any ministries," he told journalists outside the National Assembly after PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was elected NA speaker unopposed.
"We want to give a chance to our friends," Zardari added, referring to the government's coalition partners which comprises eight political parties.
The former president's statement comes after the PPP issued a notification on Saturday, inviting applications for party tickets in the national and provincial assemblies for the forthcoming general elections in the country.
A statement issued by Farhatullah Babar, secretary general of the party, said that each application should be accompanied with a bank draft of Rs40,000 for an NA party ticket and Rs30,000 for a provincial assembly ticket.
"Applications must reach the party secretariat in Islamabad or Bilawal House in Karachi by April 30," it added.

'More interested in getting constitutional offices'​

The federal cabinet is yet to be announced even a week after Shehbaz assumed power. The premier has been taking his sweet time in appointing the federal cabinet as he wants to take along all his allies, particularly those who joined the former opposition after quitting the PTI coalition government.
According to sources who spoke to Dawn earlier, PPP, the second largest party in the ruling coalition, had told Shehbaz Sharif that they had no desire to join his cabinet and wanted to support him from the outside. But the premier had been insisting the party join him.
“We know the fragile nature of our alliance and we want to see the present government succeeding. We don’t want to give an impression that we have come to power only to get some portfolios or to enjoy perks and privileges,” a PPP leader had said earlier, adding: “We want business.”
Another senior PPP leader, on the other hand, had told Dawn they were more interested in getting constitutional offices instead of cabinet portfolios. He said two constitutional offices had already fallen vacant after the resignations of the National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, while they were also planning to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
The PPP was also interested in the speaker’s office, the Senate chairman and even the Presidency, as they were expecting a resignation from Dr Arif Alvi.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

it is a master move. PMLN will take credit of all mismangement. Plus, PPP will enjoy Speaker chair, perhaps president, perhaps law ministery, etc which has nothing to do with law and order and economics. Also, PPP has killed MQM by the alignment. That is why Altaf group is relevant as it can say, that they can be part of martial law but not PPP
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Goenitz said:
it is a master move. PMLN will take credit of all mismangement. Plus, PPP will enjoy Speaker chair, perhaps president, perhaps law ministery, etc which has nothing to do with law and order and economics. Also, PPP has killed MQM by the alignment. That is why Altaf group is relevant as it can say, that they can be part of martial law but not PPP
PPP knows that working in an economic team is a dangerous job.. a bumpy ride ahead ... no blame for the bad economy to PPP for the upcoming election.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

Goenitz said:
it is a master move. PMLN will take credit of all mismangement. Plus, PPP will enjoy Speaker chair, perhaps president, perhaps law ministery, etc which has nothing to do with law and order and economics. Also, PPP has killed MQM by the alignment. That is why Altaf group is relevant as it can say, that they can be part of martial law but not PPP
I think Fazl will get President.
 
American Pakistani

American Pakistani

Ppp have been the winner out of this whole juggle. PMLN will face the wrath, fazla will face the wrath due to security situation, mqm already exposed as bikao ka maal.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PPP has indeed played well and they have outclassed all their opponents and so-called allies. Yeh jo imported Wazir-e-Azam ha, he has another thing coming in a few months when PMLN will be held responsible for everything while PPP would simply say they had the government we did not. In the next election they will be playing noora khusti again and this time PMLN will suffer due to Cherry blossom's greed to become PM.
I'll say well deserved. If the establishment and Kala kots don't interfere (which they will of course after all PMLN is their child) PMLN will be wiped out in the next elections.
 

