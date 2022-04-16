I don't think PPP will take ministries in new federal cabinet: Zardari

PPP has indeed played well and they have outclassed all their opponents and so-called allies. Yeh jo imported Wazir-e-Azam ha, he has another thing coming in a few months when PMLN will be held responsible for everything while PPP would simply say they had the government we did not. In the next election they will be playing noora khusti again and this time PMLN will suffer due to Cherry blossom's greed to become PM.

I'll say well deserved. If the establishment and Kala kots don't interfere (which they will of course after all PMLN is their child) PMLN will be wiped out in the next elections.