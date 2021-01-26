What's new

I don't know what to say...

Iltutmish

Iltutmish

Dec 31, 2019
Hello and Salam Alaikum guys,

I hope you are fine and doing well :-), I definitely do though :D

I really don't know what to say, but I became a father yesterday. My wife and my boy are well, alive and kicking (latter one is literally kicking :D). Alhamdulillah!

Pray for me and my family brothers and sisters. May the king of kings love you and protect you all!

@Areesh @PAKISTANFOREVER @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Max @_NOBODY_ @xeuss @Hiptullha @Dalit @PakFactor @Psychic @AUz @AfrazulMandal @xeuss @TNT @Musings @SecularNationalist @Blacklight @Fawadqasim1 @hussain0216 @Maarkhoor @lastofthepatriots @Mad Scientist @Verve @Zarvan @YeBeWarned @Max @Clutch @Al-zakir @Michael Corleone @DalalErMaNodi @Awan68 @waz @Adios Amigo
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
Congratulations bro!...........:yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::cheers::cheers::cheers::cheers:............all the best to the new father!!!!!!..........Hope you and your new family stay blessed Inshallah!!!!!!..........:yahoo::yahoo:
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

Oct 27, 2014
Mabrook @Iltutmish bhai, may god bless your son and your family with rahma and barkat! :)
Wishing the baby a healthy life 👍
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
May ALLAH give your child long healthy life. Ameen And May ALLAH keep you all healthy and safe.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Aug 24, 2015
Mubarakaaaann.........
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
MashAllah brother. Enjoy every moment. May Allah bless the little one. I have two daughters. Children are a blessing from the almighty.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
Or Germany ki abadi 80000001 hogai.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

May 20, 2011
Congratulation Brother. May Allah Gives all of you good health and peace.
 
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

Dec 31, 2019
Brother, thank you so much for your kind words. May Allah protect you!

See my brother I may have said some words in regards to Bangladesh that made you angry, but there will always be a band of brothers between us. This is Ummah, this is the spirit we need for our countries! Just thank you!

Such a beautiful dua, may Allah love you brother for your kindness!

:D
I never was on the receiving end of that wish in regards to babies. Thank you brother, only the word "Mubarak" gives your that special feel. May Allah love you!

Thank you my dear brother. Alhamdulillah my parents live in the same street and my siblings are also around the corner, so yes, we have some family here. And the mother of my wife got a special visit visa from the German embassy in Islamabad to see our baby boy. She will come next month for a short visit inshallah :-).

Alhamdulillah brother. Indeed children are a blessing from Allah and you are really blessed with your two daugthers. May Allah protect them and help them to become great women making not only their parents proud but also our Pakistani and Muslim nation :-).

Bhai, over 500 babies were born in February alone in that hospital. I think it's a little bit more than that :D

Thank you brother. Dua is all we need. May Allah protect you and clear all your matters!

Thank you Areesh bhai. Thanks for your lovely dua. It's our first child and this is so special. Alhamdulillah!
 
xyx007

xyx007

Nov 27, 2017
بَارَكَ اللهُ لَك فِيْهِ وَجَعَلَهُ بَرًّا تَقِيًّا



“May Allah instil blessings in him for you and make him righteous God fearing.”


Congratulations brother.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
In which city do you live?
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

Oct 27, 2014
No offense was taken in respectful disagreements brother. Good luck for the future brother
 
