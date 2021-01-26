I don't know what to say...

PAKISTANFOREVER said: ............all the best to the new father!!!!!!..........Hope you and your new family stay blessed Inshallah!!!!!!.......... Congratulations bro!.......................all the best to the new father!!!!!!..........Hope you and your new family stay blessed Inshallah!!!!!!.......... Click to expand...

Michael Corleone said:

Wishing the baby a healthy life Mabrook @Iltutmish bhai, may god bless your son and your family with rahma and barkat!Wishing the baby a healthy life Click to expand...

Zarvan said: May ALLAH give your child long healthy life. Ameen And May ALLAH keep you all healthy and safe. Click to expand...

Goenitz said: Congrats bro,

Do you have some elders there with you? Click to expand...

Dalit said: MashAllah brother. Enjoy every moment. May Allah bless the little one. I have two daughters. Children are a blessing from the almighty. Click to expand...

crankthatskunk said: Congratulation Brother. May Allah Gives all of you good health and peace. Click to expand...

Areesh said: Congratulations brother. May God bless you and your family Click to expand...

Brother, thank you so much for your kind words. May Allah protect you!See my brother I may have said some words in regards to Bangladesh that made you angry, but there will always be a band of brothers between us. This is Ummah, this is the spirit we need for our countries! Just thank you!Such a beautiful dua, may Allah love you brother for your kindness!I never was on the receiving end of that wish in regards to babies. Thank you brother, only the word "Mubarak" gives your that special feel. May Allah love you!Thank you my dear brother. Alhamdulillah my parents live in the same street and my siblings are also around the corner, so yes, we have some family here. And the mother of my wife got a special visit visa from the German embassy in Islamabad to see our baby boy. She will come next month for a short visit inshallahAlhamdulillah brother. Indeed children are a blessing from Allah and you are really blessed with your two daugthers. May Allah protect them and help them to become great women making not only their parents proud but also our Pakistani and Muslim nationBhai, over 500 babies were born in February alone in that hospital. I think it's a little bit more than thatThank you brother. Dua is all we need. May Allah protect you and clear all your matters!Thank you Areesh bhai. Thanks for your lovely dua. It's our first child and this is so special. Alhamdulillah!