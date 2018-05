I don't know what has happened to entire Kashmir after Burhan Wani: Indian Army Chief

NEW DELHI - Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said the youth in Kashmir must not get “carried away unnecessarily” and understand “azadi” is not possible as the security forces will always fight those who want to secede, the *Indian Express <link>* said on Thursday.

READ MORE: Indian Military continue to bleed in occupied Kashmir

READ MORE: Forceful demonstrations in occupied Kashmir against Indian Army

READ MORE: Indian Army Chief compares Occupied Kashmir situation with Syria