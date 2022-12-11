I Dislike Generals more than all our enemies combined

Maula Jatt
Jul 24, 2021
Is anyone else starting to feel the same, it's like a house rat or some shit, like finding a bad friend is worse than a cruel enemy
I see our country and I just can't understand why are we poor, like I can't understand it except for someone literally keeping you down
or am I being emotional - it's elite capture but they are getting all the blame?
Over the past 6 years, they changed PM's like underwear, all the elite class is with PDM while the country is on the other side, almost unanimous
