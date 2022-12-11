What's new

I Dislike Generals more than all our enemies combined

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Is anyone else starting to feel the same, it's like a house rat or some shit, like finding a bad friend is worse than a cruel enemy
I see our country and I just can't understand why are we poor, like I can't understand it except for someone literally keeping you down
or am I being emotional - it's elite capture but they are getting all the blame?

Over the past 6 years, they changed PM's like underwear, all the elite class is with PDM while the country is on the other side, almost unanimous
 
Valar.

Valar.

Lemme copy paste my comment from another thread:

In our neighbouring country, caste system is followed in which upper caste people rule over lower caste who in turn rule over even lower caste who in turn rule over even lowerer caste. Brahmin's rule over all of them and just for a show they choose some guy who is not Brahmin as the leader for the nation. Regardless of all the economic improvement mumbo jumbo, the vast majority there still is dirt poor. You might ask why dont Brahmins and other upper caste people genuinely do something to uplift the poor masses when it will make India real strong, real wealthy, real powerful? Answer is, it does not suit the Brahmins and other higher caste people to let others to be equal to them let alone better than them. Only peanuts are provided for poorer ones just so that they remain alive to serve them.

In our case, our establishment is the Brahmin. And our political stooges are our other upper caste people. They will never allow equality for all. They will never allow prosperity for all. Only peanuts will be provided so that we the lower caste people keep on serving them.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Valar. said:
Lemme copy paste my comment from another thread:

In our neighbouring country, caste system is followed in which upper caste people rule over lower caste who in turn rule over even lower caste who in turn rule over even lowerer caste. Brahmin's rule over all of them and just for a show they choose some guy who is not Brahmin as the leader for the nation. Regardless of all the economic improvement mumbo jumbo, the vast majority there still is dirt poor. You might ask why dont Brahmins and other upper caste people genuinely do something to uplift the poor masses when it will make India real strong, real wealthy, real powerful? Answer is, it does not suit the Brahmins and other higher caste people to let others to be equal to them let alone better than them. Only peanuts are provided for poorer ones just so that they remain alive to serve them.

In our case, our establishment is the Brahmin. And our political stooges are our other upper caste people. They will never allow equality for all. They will never allow prosperity for all. Only peanuts will be provided so that we the lower caste people keep on serving them.
If you f the shit outta em, go to their headquarters and butcher them - something that I feel most of the country is feeling, our people are hotheaded anyways
then you have cruel enemies outside waiting for their turn (and no its not a perception, its the truth, the country for 1000s of years has faced geopolitical challenges and 2022 is no different, our region, and our country will always attract cruel enemies like in the past, present and future- get it through your head libtards )

if you keep them then they keep you down
 
Valar.

Valar.

Maula Jatt said:
If you f the shit outta em, go to their headquarters and butcher them - something that I feel most of the country is feeling
then you have cruel enemies outside waiting for their turn (and no its not a perception, its the truth, the country for 1000s of years has faced geopolitical challenges and 2022 is no different, our region, our country will always attract cruel enemies)

if you keep them then they keep you down
That's the dilemma.

Our cruel enemies are not just from 1 direction but 2. And just like us, they are also oppressing their own populace in one form or another. For them we are the cruel enemies.

This region sucks.

Survival of the fittest, rule of the strongest.

Eat or get eaten.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Of course, it's a sense of betrayal and you feel helpless when the one area you should generally have good control of, your own countrymen and leaders, are failing you.

Enemies are publicly known, and it's common sense that they'll try to hurt you. But when your own are hellbent on enforcing your own demise, it's much worse, you feel you could be in a much better position but they're holding you back.
 
S

SQ8

Like anyone an do anything about it… the country is now finished and the termites have eaten it all out. All expats should focus on their adopted countries and own it vociferously… Pakistanis should think of their chelums
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SQ8 said:
Like anyone an do anything about it… the country is now finished and the termites have eaten it all out. All expats should focus on their adopted countries and own it vociferously… Pakistanis should think of their chelums
I lol'ed cause I immediately thought of that cringe v Chung dude, god I hate that coconut and cant imagine myself acting like him

something you want the diaspora to act like which sounds like beghairti 101 to me, but whatever to each their own
 
airmarshal

airmarshal

Maula Jatt said:
I see our country and I just can't understand why are we poor, like I can't understand it except for someone literally keeping you down
I cant agree more. Once the feudals were very powerful. As their power regressed, most of the power has shifted into GHQ.

We will not get this freedom and army generals wont be brought under law unless we snatch this freedom. I dont think Imran Khan's pacifist policy will get us that although its a starting point. I will be happy to proven wrong as I dont want bloodshed.
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

Maula Jatt said:
Is anyone else starting to feel the same, it's like a house rat or some shit, like finding a bad friend is worse than a cruel enemy
I see our country and I just can't understand why are we poor, like I can't understand it except for someone literally keeping you down
or am I being emotional - it's elite capture but they are getting all the blame?

Over the past 6 years, they changed PM's like underwear, all the elite class is with PDM while the country is on the other side, almost unanimous
Correction*

They have been changing PMs as if they were little more than underwear for the past 30 years, not only 6 years (the PTI support base's political awareness is timebound, not Pakistani history).
 
S

Ssan

I think that we have a pathway to getting our country back. PTI gives us a vehicle to do this. The country is at an impasse but there is a lot to be hopeful for. After all, it is very likely that the next time PTI takes power, it will be the first time we have a genuine nationalist middle class educated party. That is not corrupt.

But yes we need to reform the army and reduce elite capture. I am hopeful because Pakistan was formed by some very smart and principled leaders. We can get back and be competitive as long as we can have the discipline and tenacity to face this head on.
 
L

langda khan

Valar. said:
Lemme copy paste my comment from another thread:

In our neighbouring country, caste system is followed in which upper caste people rule over lower caste who in turn rule over even lower caste who in turn rule over even lowerer caste. Brahmin's rule over all of them and just for a show they choose some guy who is not Brahmin as the leader for the nation. Regardless of all the economic improvement mumbo jumbo, the vast majority there still is dirt poor. You might ask why dont Brahmins and other upper caste people genuinely do something to uplift the poor masses when it will make India real strong, real wealthy, real powerful? Answer is, it does not suit the Brahmins and other higher caste people to let others to be equal to them let alone better than them. Only peanuts are provided for poorer ones just so that they remain alive to serve them.

In our case, our establishment is the Brahmin. And our political stooges are our other upper caste people. They will never allow equality for all. They will never allow prosperity for all. Only peanuts will be provided so that we the lower caste people keep on serving them.
Valar bhai, I'll show you hundreds of thousands to tens of thousands 9 to 5 so called Brahmin elite.

And hundreds of thousands of so called lower castes lording it over them.

The Brahmins are one of the most marginalized people in modern India and suffer quietly or simply go abroad to get an education their thousands of years of breeding brain deserves.

This is the tragedy of modern India.

Most of you are totally clueless ,much like the angrej, with your Brahmin this and Brahmin that. Fact.
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

Imran Khan said:
some generals not all some bad eggs in military need to be kicked
Most generals, and rare/few good ones. Corrected it. Rot cannot continue with impunity if a majority does not condone thuggery. The fact that most chiefs (who again rise from the ranks of the same Major, Lieutenant Generals) have overstepped their constitutional mandates tells any right-thinking individual that these are not only a few bad fishes that are spoiling the pond.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Ssan said:
I think that we have a pathway to getting our country back. PTI gives us a vehicle to do this. The country is at an impasse but there is a lot to be hopeful for. After all, it is very likely that the next time PTI takes power, it will be the first time we have a genuine nationalist middle class educated party. That is not corrupt.

But yes we need to reform the army and reduce elite capture. I am hopeful because Pakistan was formed by some very smart and principled leaders. We can get back and be competitive as long as we can have the discipline and tenacity to face this head on.
that's actually, far from the truth- PTI is corrupt
maybe IK himself is not and stop the wholesale "loot" but PTI is definitely corrupt, buzdar and white buzdar (as @TNT says) are corrupt
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

Ssan said:
I think that we have a pathway to getting our country back. PTI gives us a vehicle to do this. The country is at an impasse but there is a lot to be hopeful for. After all, it is very likely that the next time PTI takes power, it will be the first time we have a genuine nationalist middle class educated party. That is not corrupt.

But yes we need to reform the army and reduce elite capture. I am hopeful because Pakistan was formed by some very smart and principled leaders. We can get back and be competitive as long as we can have the discipline and tenacity to face this head on.
PTI does jack. Imran Khan's bank accounts are elements in the land/real estate mafia (RUDA). Until the recent past (even when they killed Arshad Sharif) hapless Imran Khan was trying his best to strike a deal with generals. Imran Khan nor his party are messianic figures rather extensions of the same status quo-ist forces that form the ranks of PML-N.
 

