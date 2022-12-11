I Dislike Generals more than all our enemies combined

Lemme copy paste my comment from another thread:



In our neighbouring country, caste system is followed in which upper caste people rule over lower caste who in turn rule over even lower caste who in turn rule over even lowerer caste. Brahmin's rule over all of them and just for a show they choose some guy who is not Brahmin as the leader for the nation. Regardless of all the economic improvement mumbo jumbo, the vast majority there still is dirt poor. You might ask why dont Brahmins and other upper caste people genuinely do something to uplift the poor masses when it will make India real strong, real wealthy, real powerful? Answer is, it does not suit the Brahmins and other higher caste people to let others to be equal to them let alone better than them. Only peanuts are provided for poorer ones just so that they remain alive to serve them.



In our case, our establishment is the Brahmin. And our political stooges are our other upper caste people. They will never allow equality for all. They will never allow prosperity for all. Only peanuts will be provided so that we the lower caste people keep on serving them.