I Condemn Acts Of Paindu Pakistanis In Turkey

Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

Few paindu illegal Pakistanis and Afghans. And some who might be legal but of loose morals have tarnished the image of the common educated Pakistani who is honest, hard working and a lawful immigrant.

They have been engaged in crimes just so they can pay off their human smugglers on both Pakistani and Turkish ends of the illegal smuggling world.

These people literally duel with death and law enforcement to try and get to Europe/Turkey and then act like perverts in Turkey.

This is the same kind of paindu Pakistani who holds back decent and educated Pakistanis from progressing in Pakistan. And same corrupt paindu feudal lords oppressing Pakistani people in Parliament.

Me and other normal Pakistanis can't condemn this enough and can totally relate to how painful it is to open doors to Pakistanis and then some ungrateful perverts harass Turk women just going about their day.

It hurts us so much that they're destroying our image in Turkey. I as a Pakistani condemn this behavior towards Turks.
 
Last edited:
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

There are bad people in all nationalities.

English use to riot and behave like hooligans when they would travel abroad for football matches but the English never got judged as a whole.

We have allowed racism towards Pakistanis to be normalized.
 
R Wing

R Wing

Firstly, MANY MANY MANY more Pakistanis (unfortunately) engage in retarded behavior than just a few 'isolated' cases. Just ask any woman who has engaged in domestic tourism within Pakistan, let alone outside of it. Ask locals in Hunza, Skardu, and Chitral how they feel. Turkey tau dur ki baat hai.
 
R Wing

R Wing

Menace2Society said:
There are bad people in all nationalities.

English use to riot and behave like hooligans when they would travel abroad for football matches but the English never got judged as a whole.

We have allowed racism towards Pakistanis to be normalized.
I do agree. But I also think there is something fundamentally F'd about many in our society. Not because they're inherently bad --- simply because the leadership has never clearly defined moral, civic, and intellectual values that each citizen should actively strive towards. It's all a free-for-all.
 
Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

R Wing said:
Firstly, MANY MANY MANY more Pakistanis (unfortunately) engage in retarded behavior than just a few 'isolated' cases. Just ask any woman who has engaged in domestic tourism within Pakistan, let alone outside of it. Ask locals in Hunza, Skardu, and Chitral how they feel. Turkey tau dur ki baat hai.
Bro in US most Pakistani diaspora is educated and doesn't behave like this. Because we also know harassing a woman in US means jail. Maybe in NYC you could get away with cat calling
 
R Wing

R Wing

Madni Bappa said:
Bro in US most Pakistani diaspora is educated and doesn't behave like this. Because we also know harassing a woman in US means jail. Maybe in NYC you could get away with cat calling
Haha, yeah. I was in NYC for several years (for undergrad).

The thing is --- laws often define societal norms. Fear of consequences for certain behavior imprints it into the generational psyche. In Pakistan, you can get away with much worse than cat calling, so this mechanism never worked.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Madni Bappa said:
No I didn't do anything.

@Goritoes bro it actually hurts to see Pakistani image being tarnished by bad apples.
You don't have to apologize for what some Pakistani's do, Did you ever see a American apologize for Ramond Davis ? or any of the stuff ? there are good and bad in every nation and smart people knows the difference, you apologizing to Turks for some Random idiot who went to Turkey get drunk and misbehave with a women is literally questioning the intelligence of Turks. Turks are smart people, they know 1 or even 100 or even 1000 does not represent a whole nation.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

R Wing said:
Haha, yeah. I was in NYC for several years (for undergrad).

The thing is --- laws often define societal norms. Fear of consequences for certain behavior imprints it into the generational psyche. In Pakistan, you can get away with much worse than cat calling, so this mechanism never worked.
Someone raped a woman on subway platform while people watched and filmed and did nothing
Went in there, forcefully pull down her pants and did it
Crowded and all
Same thing happened in Philly

Cringe new yorkers should also start making threads

I apologize on behalf of New Yorkers

Goddamn Pakistanis
 
R Wing

R Wing

Sainthood 101 said:
Someone raped a woman on subway platform while people watched and filmed and did nothing
Went in there, forcefully put down her pants and did it
Same thing happened in Philly

Cringe new yorkers should also start making threads

I apologize on behalf of New Yorkers

Goddamn Pakistanis
1) There is no question that many Pakistanis feel more immediately defensive. This may be because Pakistan, even by all objective econ/human dev metrics, is a borderline banana republic. The latest circus has only reinforced this perception. The passport is already the 4th worst in the world (based on IATA data), ranked lower than N. Korea. Bottom four countries in the Gender Gap Index as well, I believe.

2) Your post-colonial style critique is well received. I agree with you there. We don't need to be so reflexive to such characterizations, especially from 'Western' nations.

3) Yet, to say that Pakistanis (and even Indians) don't seem to be disproportionately represented in complaints related to over-excitement and harassment of women may not be right. It is perhaps a natural consequence of a) coming from a society where the non-urban non-middle class and above woman is often expected to either stay home and/or cover up fully and b) there are few, if any, societal norms that actively discourage such stuff. Parallel justice systems allow underage marriage, revenge rapes, honor killings, etc., as a legitimate means of settling scores in many backward parts of the country.

I don't mean to single out Pakistanis at all. Nor do we need to apologize on behalf of autonomous individuals. But it's not about isolated cases, rather trends. Each nation has f'd up habits, as you've already pointed out.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

News about Pakistanis in the Turkish media recently:

- Ponzi scheme scam gangs (fake citizenship documents etc.)

- Afghans asking for drug money on the streets at night (some of whom have fake Pakistani passports)

- Some pervert molesting children or making unauthorized video footage of women in public. People with sexual hunger who do not know how to act in society has doing an incredible negative impact on Turkish society.

In this sense, Syrians (in a generalization, including partly Iraqis) and Pakistanis (in a generalization, including partly Afghan Pashtuns) have an increasingly repulsive image in Turkish public.
 
F

Faqirze

Quit whining and making a fool out of yourself will ya, imagine being this insecure that you have to apologize for the actions of others. I'm more embarrassed by how pathetic and devoid of self respect my countrymen are, slow clap.

R Wing said:
I don't mean to single out Pakistanis at all. Nor do we need to apologize on behalf of autonomous individuals. But it's not about isolated cases, rather trends. Each nation has f'd up habits, as you've already pointed out.
Yeah it seems like Pakistan and Pakistanis have a bit TOO much fucked up habits, judging by their behaviors in countries like Turkey, the UK, Greece, etc.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

Goritoes said:
You don't have to apologize for what some Pakistani's do, Did you ever see a American apologize for Ramond Davis ? or any of the stuff ? there are good and bad in every nation and smart people knows the difference, you apologizing to Turks for some Random idiot who went to Turkey get drunk and misbehave with a women is literally questioning the intelligence of Turks. Turks are smart people, they know 1 or even 100 or even 1000 does not represent a whole nation.
You are absolutely right and I agree with you 100%. But you're missing some of the dynamics of mass behavioral psychology. An alternative understanding of opposition, which develops populist discourses on refugees and asylum seekers and finds serious response in society, is developing in Turkey, and all these mentioned social problems are generalized and instrumentalized. As a result, such individual events turn into a perception attributed to a nation by some segments of society.

Some of us fighting against it in our own environment. However, the anger of those who perceive the current influx of unqualified foreigners as a result of AKP policy and perhaps associate some of the economic problems they are experiencing with it, both endures with such isolated incidents and a more intense generalization/community tendency emerges. This populism directly driben by some political parties or segments, since it is a useful tool(winning voters) for the current political debate in the country, its other implications are not given enough attention.
 

