I Condemn Acts Of Paindu Pakistanis In Turkey

Madni Bappa
- Mar 2, 2022
Few paindu illegal Pakistanis and Afghans. And some who might be legal but of loose morals have tarnished the image of the common educated Pakistani who is honest, hard working and a lawful immigrant.
They have been engaged in crimes just so they can pay off their human smugglers on both Pakistani and Turkish ends of the illegal smuggling world.
These people literally duel with death and law enforcement to try and get to Europe/Turkey and then act like perverts in Turkey.
This is the same kind of paindu Pakistani who holds back decent and educated Pakistanis from progressing in Pakistan. And same corrupt paindu feudal lords oppressing Pakistani people in Parliament.
Me and other normal Pakistanis can't condemn this enough and can totally relate to how painful it is to open doors to Pakistanis and then some ungrateful perverts harass Turk women just going about their day.
It hurts us so much that they're destroying our image in Turkey. I as a Pakistani condemn this behavior towards Turks.
