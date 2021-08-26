I Commanded Afghan Troops This Year. We Were Betrayed.

hunter_hunted said: ANA inflicted heavy causality, my foot , STFU bacha baaz , the moment AMMMMERICAAAA left, you guys collapsed in no time, we all have seed the videos Click to expand...

I notice a lot of entitlement complex by this commander in this article. He claims that the ana stopped fighting because of the abandonment and loss of support from the americans/nato. You don't stop fighting because foreigners abandon and stop supporting you. You fight to protect your nation and people not because you seek the approval of those whom you consider to be superior to you.........That's like saying Pakistan should stop fighting india because the West doesn't like Pakistan and doesn't give them their support and resources..........................with attitudes like this, Afghanistan is on the right track to make Somalia and the Congo look like global hyper power if they haven't already done so. This Afghan commander doesn't realise how illogical and stupid he sounds.To be fair, what do you expect him to say? We were getting battered left, right and centre?