‘I chose education over hijab… will need to make some sacrifices’ : State board exam topper

Sep 20, 2014
WHEN THE BJP-led Karnataka government prohibited the wearing of hijab in classrooms last year, Tabassum Shaik, an 18-year-old student of a private pre-university college (PUC), was faced with a decision — prioritise her education, or adhere to her religious beliefs.

For Tabassum, the choice was clear. “I decided to give up the hijab (in college) and pursue my education. We will need to make some sacrifices for education,” said the student of Nagarathnamma Meda Kasturiranga Setty Rashtreeya Vidyalaya (NMKRV) College for Women in Bengaluru.

A year later, her decision has paid off. On Friday, she achieved the top score in the PUC-II exam (equivalent to the Class 12 board exam elsewhere) conducted by the Karnataka Pre-University Education Department. She is the state Arts topper this year, scoring 593 out of 600 marks and achieving a perfect 100 in Hindi, Psychology and Sociology.

Recalling the chaos and confusion that prevailed when protests erupted over the hijab ban in PUCs across Karnataka, Tabassum said she was concerned about its impact on her education, as she had always worn a hijab in class until then.


The hijab row erupted early last year after six girl students of a government PUC in Udupi claimed they were not allowed to attend class wearing them. This led to protests that spread to other districts, following which the state government passed an order asking students to stick to prescribed uniforms in PUC (Classes 11, 12) and degree colleges. In most government and private colleges, the hijab is not part of the uniform.


“It affected me. I was worried,” Tabassum told The Indian Express. She said some of her friends moved to other colleges that permitted the wearing of hijab, and a few others switched to open schooling after her pre-university college implemented the government order.


“But between education and hijab, I chose education. We will need to make some sacrifices to accomplish bigger things,” she said.


And she had her parents’ whole-hearted support. “When the (government) order was enforced, I was very clear – let us follow the law of the land. Education is important for children,” said her father, Abdul Khaum Shaik, an electrical engineer.


Tabassum said that after the state government’s order, while she wore the hijab on her way to college, she followed the rule when she entered the campus. “My college had designated a separate room where I could remove it (hijab) before attending classes,” she said. But on Friday, when Tabassum wore a hijab to her PUC to meet her principal and teachers, nobody objected.


Despite being affected by the Covid-19 situation, Tabassum said the quality of education and the faculty in her college made a difference. “Our lecturers were motivating. I had anticipated a score of over 95 per cent, but I didn’t dream of becoming the topper. It has made me really happy,” she said.


Tabassum said she wants to become a clinical psychologist. For now, she plans to enrol for the undergraduate liberal arts programme at R V University in Bengaluru. Her elder brother, an engineering graduate, is currently pursuing an MTech degree.


While the hijab ban did not affect exam attendance or overall girls’ enrolment in PUCs across the state, in Udupi district, the epicentre of protests for and against the headscarf, it led to a significant shift of Muslim students from government to private PUCs, according to data accessed by The Indian Express.


According to the data, 186 Muslim students were admitted to PUC I (or Class 11) in government pre-university colleges in Udupi for 2022-23, down from 388 in 2021-22. Of these, a gender break-up showed 91 Muslim girls were admitted to PUC I in government institutions, down from 178 in 2021-22, while the enrolment of Muslim boys had dropped from 210 to 95 in this period.


This fall is offset by an increase in their enrolment across private (or unaided) PUCs in the district. In 2022-23, 927 students from the community enrolled in PUC I in unaided colleges as opposed to 662 in 2021-22. While the admission of Muslim boys showed an increase from 334 to 440, the number of girls increased from 328 to 487.



Neelo

Neelo

@INDIAPOSITIVE the is Indian version of @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Two morons who try desperately to peddle Government state controlled propaganda.

Hindutva civilizational populist BJP’s enforcement of digital authoritarianism in India - ECPS

Under Modi, India’s Press Is Not So Free Anymore (Published 2020)

India’s government has pressured advertisers and even shut down channels to shape the information that 1.3 billion Indians receive. It’s part of a wider assault on dissent.
Indos

Indos

For very clever Muslim Indian women, better migrate to Indonesia. You can study in India until you have Phd in Engineering or IT, work there for 5 years to gain experience first, then move to Indonesia please.
 
hatehs

Hindus ban hijab in colleges to "keep religion out of education" (while still allowing nangey Bamen in to organize and celebrating Radical Hindu festivals) and then post feel good articles about Muslim woman forced to comply with their hypocritical rules.
 
Indian persecution of religious minorities is something out the 15th century Folklore. Being a woman in India and being a minority on top of it have some serious implications.

Incredible India
 
And this is what Jinnah was trying to explain to Indian Muslims

They drank the united India cool aid, they were morons

Jinnah spelled it out, they will target your faith and history and values and you will forever be trying to prove yourselves to idol worshippers who have 1000 year mental burden of defeat and humiliation at the hands of Muslims



Indian Muslims were morons for trusting Hindus and india
 
Actually some clever Indians have already moved to Indonesia and made start up technology companies.

Even some of them spotted on the media when their companies have become successful
 
If somebody has to choose between his/her religion and education it means educational system failed so badly.
 

