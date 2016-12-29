Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
I Challenged The Hulk Of Pakistan!! (The Story Of Khan Baba)
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
3 minutes ago
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,878
0
8,211
Country
Location
3 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
This man claims to be Pakistan's answer to the Hulk
Dawood Ibrahim
Dec 29, 2016
Replies
13
Views
1K
Dec 29, 2016
Tps43
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
US Navy aircraft carrier USS Reagan enters South China Sea
Latest: Syama Ayas
A moment ago
World Affairs
Bitcoin will soon be an official currency in El Salvador
Latest: SecularNationalist
2 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan-Turkey 4 Milgem Ada Class Corvettes Contract - Construction started
Latest: Akh1112
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Iranian naval ships steaming towards Venezuela and Cuba to deliver weapons..US not happy...
Latest: Attila the Hun
3 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
Chinese industrial relocation to Pakistan
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
CPEC
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan-Turkey 4 Milgem Ada Class Corvettes Contract - Construction started
Latest: Akh1112
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Featured
National emergency helpline 911 likely to ring in on July 25
Latest: Mandalorian_CA
10 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: White and Green with M/S
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan's Artillery Upgrade Discussions
Latest: Huffal
47 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Scorpiooo
55 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Chinese industrial relocation to Pakistan
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
CPEC
Pandemonium Breaks Out in the National Assembly :Treasury Benches Protest At the Opposition
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
5 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
We Have Dozens Of Hizbullah-Like Forces In Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, And Pakistan:IRGC General Mazaher Majidi
Latest: Attila the Hun
15 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Translation of General Pervez Musharraf's first televised address to the nation after 9/11 attacks
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
22 minutes ago
Pakistan History
K
Prime minister’s annual salary proposed at Rs2.441m
Latest: KaiserX
23 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
G
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gripen9
6 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Russia makes attempt to develop first post Cold War destroyer to replace 1980s Sovremenny and Udaloy
Latest: White and Green with M/S
14 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
U.S. Navy launches its new, more lethal Flight III destroyer
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 10:07 PM
Naval Warfare
Russian Su-30SM and Italian F-35As Had Their First Close Encounter Over The Baltic Sea
Latest: SpaceMan18
Today at 9:55 PM
Military Forum
Could China invade the USA?
Latest: VCheng
Today at 8:25 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Latest: Bilal9
5 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
A dream that the world conspired against: Manufacturing a warplane in Egypt and the position of the JF-17 Block 3
Latest: Gomig-21
17 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
India sets eyes on Russian Sprut light tanks to counter China, gets rare access to trials
Latest: Zapper
21 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Indian Army News & Discussions
Latest: Lord Of Gondor
21 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
P
US can count on Turkey on Afghanistan troop pullout: Erdogan
Latest: ProudPak
23 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom