Fears Vietnamese woman is among 39 bodies after she sent mother dying texts

25 OCTOBER 2019 • 4:14PMVietnamese woman is feared to be among the 39 migrants found dead in the back of a lorry after she texted her family saying that she was "dying because I can’t breathe".Pham Thi Tra My, 26, had been attempting to get into the UK when she text her mother on Wednesday to tell her that she loved her and that she was dying.In a series of desperate texts, sent at the same time that the refrigerated trailer was making its way to Purfleet in Essex, she told her mother "love you so much" and "I am sorry".The family have not heard from her since and are now appealing for help through a human rights charity in their home country.Hoa Nghiem of Human Rights Space in Hanoi put a picture of Ms My out on social media with a plea for help establishing whether she could be among the eight women and 31 men who were discovered inside the lorry on Wednesday morning.Ms Nghiem said: "My family has asked for help. The person told me there were six other people asking for similar assistance to find out whereabouts of their relatives or family member since they also lost contact since October 23."We don't know if that would make six cases as we are verifying names. And we don't know if they are in that Essex truck. We hope they are not.”Essex Police had originally said that they had believed that the victims were Chinese but sources close to the investigation have now admitted that a number are thought to be Vietnamese.A series of desperate texts, sent at the same time that the refrigerated trailer was making its way to Purfleet in Essex, where Pham Thi Tra My tells her mother "love you so much" and "I am sorry"Ms Nghiem said that Ms My had gone to China to begin her journey to the UK in a hope of a better life. Snakehead smuggling gangs are known to charge thousands to traffic people from the Asian country to Western Europe.In a statement, the British embassy in Hanoi said: "The nationality of the victims has not been confirmed at this stage. "The UK authorities are working as fast as possible to identify the victims and inform their families."This is an appalling tragedy and our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of all those people who have sadly died."UK authorities will conduct a full and thorough investigation."Police have arrested two more people in connection with the death of 39 suspected migrants who were found in the back of a lorry in Essex.Essex Police carried out warrants in Cheshire as part of the investigation centred around a refrigerated container parked in Grays.As a result, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington - named locally as Joanna and Thomas Maher - have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.Earlier Mrs Maher, who was named as the keeper of the Scania truck that picked up the container unit in which the bodies were found and which was registered in the Bulgarian Black Sea port of Varna in 2018, had told: "We did own it but sold it 13 months ago. It's the cab - my name was down as owning it."Mr Maher said: "It's disgusting what's happened. I went to the British police as we were registered owners in Bulgaria. I phoned them myself."They were happy we had come forward. They are well aware of who they are dealing with in southern Ireland."It's not nice to be associated with this. We're shocked."The couple had yesterday protested their innocence to reporters who had gathered outside their home in Warrington, saying they had sold the lorry cab to an Irish company.