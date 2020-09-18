I can answer questions about China and help you understand our country

If Wu Yifan is just promiscuous, no one will pay attention to him. Because the Chinese know that the private lives of these stars are terrible.

But he shouldn't touch minors. According to Chinese law, having sex with a minor under the age of 18, whether the other party wants it or not, is rape. Rape of minors is a minimum of 3 years' imprisonment and a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment.

Considering that Wu Yifan is willing to pay huge compensation and the girl went to the room voluntarily. I guess he will be sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Chinese people generally have low tolerance for illegal acts. Formal enterprises will not hire people with illegal records. They often can only engage in the lowest paid occupations such as moving, factory assembly line and so on. Wu Yifan's career can be said to have been completely over.

Because it involves minors, it is said that after he has served his sentence in China and is deported, Canada will reprimand him again.