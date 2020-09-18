I can answer questions about China and help you understand our country

I come from Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, China. I am a foreign trade manager of a state-owned enterprise, mainly selling cemented carbide products.
Zhuzhou is experiencing the second wave of epidemic, and I was left in Hong Kong because of the closure of the city.
The number of new crown patients in Zhuzhou is the sixth in China and one of the cities with the highest risk level. So I will introduce the current situation of the epidemic in China.
If you have any questions about China, you can ask me and I will try my best to answer them.
Yesterday, 5 new crown patients were added in our city, and the existing patients reached 29.
