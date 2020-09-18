What's new

I can answer questions about China and help you understand our country

I come from Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, China. I am a foreign trade manager of a state-owned enterprise, mainly selling cemented carbide products.

Zhuzhou is experiencing the second wave of epidemic, and I was left in Hong Kong because of the closure of the city.

The number of new crown patients in Zhuzhou is the sixth in China and one of the cities with the highest risk level. So I will introduce the current situation of the epidemic in China.

If you have any questions about China, you can ask me and I will try my best to answer them.


Yesterday, 5 new crown patients were added in our city, and the existing patients reached 29.
IMG_20210809_120527.jpg
 
Battlion25 said:
First question...

What is your opinion on Kris Wu's imprisonment and allegations?
Click to expand...
Battlion25 said:
First question...

What is your opinion on Kris Wu's imprisonment and allegations?
Click to expand...
If Wu Yifan is just promiscuous, no one will pay attention to him. Because the Chinese know that the private lives of these stars are terrible.
But he shouldn't touch minors. According to Chinese law, having sex with a minor under the age of 18, whether the other party wants it or not, is rape. Rape of minors is a minimum of 3 years' imprisonment and a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment.
Considering that Wu Yifan is willing to pay huge compensation and the girl went to the room voluntarily. I guess he will be sentenced to 3 years in prison.
Chinese people generally have low tolerance for illegal acts. Formal enterprises will not hire people with illegal records. They often can only engage in the lowest paid occupations such as moving, factory assembly line and so on. Wu Yifan's career can be said to have been completely over.
Because it involves minors, it is said that after he has served his sentence in China and is deported, Canada will reprimand him again.
 
MH.Yang said:
I come from Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, China. I am a foreign trade manager of a state-owned enterprise, mainly selling cemented carbide products.

Zhuzhou is experiencing the second wave of epidemic, and I was left in Hong Kong because of the closure of the city.

The number of new crown patients in Zhuzhou is the sixth in China and one of the cities with the highest risk level. So I will introduce the current situation of the epidemic in China.

If you have any questions about China, you can ask me and I will try my best to answer them.


Yesterday, 5 new crown patients were added in our city, and the existing patients reached 29.
View attachment 768444
Click to expand...
What is the process for drafting and passing of laws
 
MH.Yang said:
If Wu Yifan is just promiscuous, no one will pay attention to him. Because the Chinese know that the private lives of these stars are terrible.
But he shouldn't touch minors. According to Chinese law, having sex with a minor under the age of 18, whether the other party wants it or not, is rape. Rape of minors is a minimum of 3 years' imprisonment and a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment.
Considering that Wu Yifan is willing to pay huge compensation and the girl went to the room voluntarily. I guess he will be sentenced to 3 years in prison.
Chinese people generally have low tolerance for illegal acts. Formal enterprises will not hire people with illegal records. They often can only engage in the lowest paid occupations such as moving, factory assembly line and so on. Wu Yifan's career can be said to have been completely over.
Because it involves minors, it is said that after he has served his sentence in China and is deported, Canada will reprimand him again.
Click to expand...
I was waiting for the golden hairpin not because of him because I think his a shitty actor but the story. I do think China has some good actors like Leo Wu, Dilraba, Yang Yang. I hope they redo the series with different actor either Leo Wu or Yang Yang
 
Zhuzhou conducted all city nucleic acid examination yesterday and found 5 new crown patients. We will have the 2nd round of all city nucleic acid examination tomorrow. As usual, the Chinese government will conduct six rounds of all city nucleic acid survey in high-risk cities to thoroughly identify each patient. Many people wonder why China can frequently conduct all city nucleic acid examination in a city. In fact, I can tell you why.
Imran Khan said:
why made in china headphones one side always not work after one week of purchasing even i take care them more then my kids ?????????
Click to expand...
Please buy more expensive headphones, sir……
Imad.Khan said:
What is the process for drafting and passing of laws
Click to expand...
China's laws are formulated by the National People's Congress. The members of the National People's Congress are elected by the people's congresses of all provinces, the members of the provincial people's Congress are elected by the people's congresses of all cities, and the members of the people's congresses of all cities are elected by the residents of all residential areas and villages.
 
Imran Khan said:
why made in china headphones one side always not work after one week of purchasing even i take care them more then my kids ?????????
Click to expand...
I have GIONEE headphone, and same problem. But it happened after 1-2 years.. even it was stretched few times, but it is working.
 
Goenitz said:
I have GIONEE headphone, and same problem. But it happened after 1-2 years.. even it was stretched few times, but it is working.
Click to expand...
I had the same problem with Chinese headphones, I thaught thier headphones were whack

But than I decided to move from $10 headphones to 50,60$ range

Still Chinese

But going strong for 3 years 💪🏼🤞🏼
CIA Mole said:
hi can you hook me up with panda dolls

i would like to resale in US thanks
Click to expand...
Search up a business directory but be careful
 
Battlion25 said:
I was waiting for the golden hairpin not because of him because I think his a shitty actor but the story. I do think China has some good actors like Leo Wu, Dilraba, Yang Yang. I hope they redo the series with different actor either Leo Wu or Yang Yang
Click to expand...
Rape cases rarely occur in China, even fewer involving minors. Chinese people generally believe that Wu Yifan grew up in Canada, so he did so. There is a Chinese saying: oranges are sweet in the south, but sour in the north<橘生淮南则为橘生于淮北则为枳>.
CIA Mole said:
hi can you hook me up with panda dolls

i would like to resale in US thanks
Click to expand...
Sir, my business is selling cemented carbide, not dolls.
 
If you buy $50 headphones, you will get shit quality. I bought some $200 Chinese ones and they are perfect even after 6 years of constant use. Some material is degrade but that's it.

People often complain about the cheapest things they buy. Only China produces such things for so little price. If you spend a few times as much, you do get much higher quality. Also brand name matters. My new earphones from Huawei are better than airpods but about half the price. Better noise cancellation and awareness modes. Awareness even seems to get better with time I think they use some machine learning to improve itself as it is used to learn the typical wavelengths exposed.
CIA Mole said:
hi can you hook me up with panda dolls

i would like to resale in US thanks
Click to expand...
Alibaba or Aliexpress. Most Amazon sold products are from there anyway and they charge 1.5x price.
 
Many small things often test a country's ability most. The cheapest lighter in the picture retails for $0.1. There are many countries that can make lighters, but the country that can make lighters with a retail price of US $0.1 must be the country with the most powerful manufacturing capacity.
cms-bucket.nosdn.127.jpg
 
