I bet US will have 200k extra covid deaths by Dec 2022

Han Patriot
- Mar 23, 2011
COVID Surges Could Infect 100 Million Americans Later This Year
About 100 million Americans could get infected with the coronavirus this fall and winter, affecting about a third of the U.S. population. The 100 million infections slated to come this fall and winter will likely be due to new Omicron subvariants that can escape immunity.
"About 100 million Americans could get infected with the coronavirus this fall and winter, affecting about a third of the U.S. population, according to The New York Times.
The massive number of infections could lead to major surges in hospitalizations and deaths as well, White House officials said Friday."
I declare that I will bet with anyone willing that US will have additional 200k deaths by 31st December 2022. The base number used is 1mil dead as of today. If I am wrong, I will stop coming to Pdf for 3 months.