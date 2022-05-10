What's new

I bet US will have 200k extra covid deaths by Dec 2022

COVID Surges Could Infect 100 Million Americans Later This Year

About 100 million Americans could get infected with the coronavirus this fall and winter, affecting about a third of the U.S. population. The 100 million infections slated to come this fall and winter will likely be due to new Omicron subvariants that can escape immunity.
"About 100 million Americans could get infected with the coronavirus this fall and winter, affecting about a third of the U.S. population, according to The New York Times.

The massive number of infections could lead to major surges in hospitalizations and deaths as well, White House officials said Friday."

I declare that I will bet with anyone willing that US will have additional 200k deaths by 31st December 2022. The base number used is 1mil dead as of today. If I am wrong, I will stop coming to Pdf for 3 months.
 
Covid 19 look like is going to be very difficult to be defeated because of US and Western people indiscipline behavior in relation to Covid 19
 
Nobody will join this bet because nobody here wants to have any accountability for their words. This is ironically the exact opposite of what the US used to be: welcoming challengers and valuing accountability.
 
Nobody will join this bet because nobody here wants to have any accountability for their words. This is ironically the exact opposite of what the US used to be: welcoming challengers and valuing accountability.
I will seriously follow on with my bet. If I lose I will leave for 3 months. Lol. I am waiting for the cheerleaders to take on this bet. Remember vaccine efficacy vanes after 6 months, and alot of the funding for revaccination is getting stalled. Americans will get complacent and will think new doses are useless.
 

