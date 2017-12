I don't think much damage has happened. On ground situation is quite different then media.

The thing is other politicians want to milk this situation, but cannot do it openly. It is now almost over.

Siyalvi Sahab was unable to bring any more resignation then his previous 5 out of which only 3 were given.



You can see a confidence and arrogance in pmln eyes. As Punjab decides so pmln has more chance of winning then pti.



As much as I want pti to win. But I don't want to get disappointed later. How would our image changed if Imran Khan would become p.m. He would be the most powerful as he cannot be bullied with corruption cases. As pmln leaders , when they get out of line the establishment open their genuine cases of corruption, then when they cut deals with them and make them surrender, then those cases are closed.

Did o r establishment ever think, that when ppp was dying of natural cause what is the reason to give them relief . Let nature take its course sometimes it is better not to meddle.

Then when Hudbia case which is actually genuine case of corruption , when it was about the meet it's end. The establishment cut deal with the 2nd brother and closer tge case. Why not let them die naturally.

Because shahbaz would be more controllable then imran....

Even the establishment don't know the benefits of having a Prime Minister such as imran Khan. Most importantly, atleast our pm would not be a corrupt , secondly imran is respected worldwide, would be able to deal much better then others and lastly this would be the end of dynastic politics.

Ofcouse there is no chance imran Khan son is going to be an heir after him.

The way of governance of pppp and pmln is totally corrupt. They have no thinking , they don't know how to channel the population into power. They are worst corrupts in the world.

