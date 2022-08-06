What's new

‘I apologise for running social media campaign against Pak army’

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,771
-7
2,656
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

‘I apologise for running social media campaign against Pak army’​


There was no truth in the tweets I generated and it was a big mistake, says Muhammad Muneeb


An ex-office bearer of PTI’s student wing, Muhammad Muneeb Kiyani admitted on Friday in his confessional statement that he ran a smear campaign on social media against the Pak army soldiers, report TV channels.


Stating that he feels ashamed and sorry now, he said he did the wrong due to the influence of certain people. Muneeb Kiyani said he has served as senior deputy convener of Insaf Union Federation (ISF). He said he posted two tweets on Thursday. He stated the first tweet was generated by him, while the other was merely a copy-paste.

1659764521596.png


The information for the former was taken from the pages titled Soldier Speak, Uzma Khan PTI, Sabeena Kiyani and Imran Riaz Khan, he said. The mistake he made was under the influence of “certain people”, he admitted. “There was no truth in the tweets I generated and it was a big mistake. I also did not verify them,” he stated.

In the same statement, Farhat Naeem Kiyani, the father of Muneeb Kiyani, admitted the tweets posted by his son were objectionable. He said he takes responsibility for not checking the tweets in time. He said he “owns” the mistake made by his son, and it would not be repeated in future. He said they are patriots and respect Pakistan Army. “I take responsibility that he will not do it again. Pak Army Zindaabad,” he promised.

www.thenews.com.pk

‘I apologise for running social media campaign against Pak army’

ISLAMABAD: An ex-office bearer of PTI’s student wing, Muhammad Muneeb Kiyani admitted on Friday in his confessional statement that he ran a smear campaign on social media against the Pak army...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554191629082411017
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
741
-1
626
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Topi dramay baaz qaum as usual….in beghairtin k pas kerne ko koi kaam nahi to ye is tarah k kaam kerte phirte

Dumb stupid qaum getting into dirty politics….bhala ye kisi shareef admi ka kaam hosakta ha? Seriously fucked up people
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
2,111
-19
1,257
Country
India
Location
India
Good, politics jo bhi ho... apnay jawano/afsaron ko hamesha full of the in the of the respect karein..

borderon pe wo hi mar rahe, taaki aapki phone and pc/laptop pe ke typing barkaraar rahe.

1659765122268.png


aaj kal to aisa ho gya ha ki hum dushman hi opposing force ki ziyada respect karte hain

tsk
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,839
4
5,871
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

‘I apologise for running social media campaign against Pak army’​


There was no truth in the tweets I generated and it was a big mistake, says Muhammad Muneeb


An ex-office bearer of PTI’s student wing, Muhammad Muneeb Kiyani admitted on Friday in his confessional statement that he ran a smear campaign on social media against the Pak army soldiers, report TV channels.


Stating that he feels ashamed and sorry now, he said he did the wrong due to the influence of certain people. Muneeb Kiyani said he has served as senior deputy convener of Insaf Union Federation (ISF). He said he posted two tweets on Thursday. He stated the first tweet was generated by him, while the other was merely a copy-paste.

View attachment 868360

The information for the former was taken from the pages titled Soldier Speak, Uzma Khan PTI, Sabeena Kiyani and Imran Riaz Khan, he said. The mistake he made was under the influence of “certain people”, he admitted. “There was no truth in the tweets I generated and it was a big mistake. I also did not verify them,” he stated.

In the same statement, Farhat Naeem Kiyani, the father of Muneeb Kiyani, admitted the tweets posted by his son were objectionable. He said he takes responsibility for not checking the tweets in time. He said he “owns” the mistake made by his son, and it would not be repeated in future. He said they are patriots and respect Pakistan Army. “I take responsibility that he will not do it again. Pak Army Zindaabad,” he promised.

www.thenews.com.pk

‘I apologise for running social media campaign against Pak army’

ISLAMABAD: An ex-office bearer of PTI’s student wing, Muhammad Muneeb Kiyani admitted on Friday in his confessional statement that he ran a smear campaign on social media against the Pak army...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554191629082411017
Click to expand...

Were they financially lured to make such declarations/statements or forced to do so by the bunch of criminals???
 
S

_S_

MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 2, 2022
7
0
3
Country
United States
Location
United States
khail007 said:
Were they financially lured to make such declarations/statements or forced to do so by the bunch of criminals???
Click to expand...
Typically people who upset the establishment are detained or threatened, then offered money and insincere apologies in compensation if they are lucky.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI supporters who heckled Ahsan Iqbal 'apologise', 'express remorse'
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Army condemns ‘malicious social media campaign’ after helicopter crash
Replies
0
Views
53
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Acetic Acid
Member Opinion: Politics on dead bodies of martyrs of helicopter crash
2
Replies
28
Views
446
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to launch crackdown against defamatory social media content
2
Replies
22
Views
423
AZ1
AZ1
khansaheeb
Army takes 'strong exception' to attempts made to drag its leadership in political discourse: ISPR
Replies
11
Views
347
mudas777
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom