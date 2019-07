Well after President Trump statement that he can kill 10 million Afghans and end Afghan war, I am yet to see an Afghan angry or agitated on this statement



I have seen more Pakistanis pissed on this statement than Afghans themselves



The same Afghans who spend hours and hours doing propaganda for PTM kind of ethnocfacist organizations are yet to even condemn Trump's statement



This is Afghans today for you

Click to expand...