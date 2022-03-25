What's new

I am upset over why PDF caters so much to Indians?

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Feb 19, 2022
Why are we doing this on PDF..

This people wish death upon us and our loved ones? Hence why am I seeing all this love for them on PDF and the removing of my thread was uncalled for...

I also served 8 days ban since yesterday due to a thread that was not even anti-indian just questioning a social issues in that country such as caste system, inferiority complex and understanding their mentality as whole and it was not from an anti-perspective but it was enough for the mods to ban me
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
Don't worry. I can understand and with you.

WinterFangs

WinterFangs

Oct 22, 2019
My friend this is a forum. People have open debates, arguments etc, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or whatever country they belong to. PDF unlike many other forums allow anyone from any country to join the forum and contribute. Trolling is unacceptable, but many Indians here contribute more than some Pakistanis eg. Joe Shearer.
let’s just keep it civilised and instead think of it positively.
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Feb 19, 2022
WinterFangs said:
My friend this is a forum. People have open debates, arguments etc, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or whatever country they belong to. PDF unlike many other forums allow anyone from any country to join the forum and contribute. Trolling is unacceptable, but many Indians here contribute more than some Pakistanis eg. Joe Shearer.
let’s just keep it civilised and instead think of it positively.
No this forum it is at the point where it is technically pro-Indian forum bro. They don't allow anymore people to share their opinions freely as anything to remotely anti-Indian will land you a ban..

Indians can do it and there are even publically false flagger Indians on this forum meaning they aren't technically Pakistanis but Indians cross dressed as Pakistanis.. IMHO the mods know who they are @Reichsmarschall
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
Why are we doing this on PDF..

This people wish death upon us and our loved ones? Hence why am I seeing all this love for them on PDF and the removing of my thread was uncalled for...

I also served 8 days ban since yesterday due to a thread that was not even anti-indian just questioning a social issues in that country such as caste system, inferiority complex and understanding their mentality as whole and it was not from an anti-perspective but it was enough for the mods to ban me
It's not catering to Indians, it's more, trying not to sound as crazy and ridiculous as they do.

I think the premise of your thread was ridiculous. I just made a joke rather than engage and explain why.

Mods decided to delete it - i think thats lazy. There is a strong current of intolerance here at times, much as a reflection of our wider society. I think your thread should have been left open so people could tell you why it's so silly.

There are plenty of utterly ridiculous threads on this forum, it's just nobody has reported them.
 
khail007

Mar 25, 2008
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
Why are we doing this on PDF..

This people wish death upon us and our loved ones? Hence why am I seeing all this love for them on PDF and the removing of my thread was uncalled for
You are right.
What I realized, as a nation they did not want to play cricket/do trade and wherever possible, pushes the world to 'isolate' Pakistan.
On PDF, the representation is only of those to whom in their own country none want to listen to them. They vent their frustration here, on a humanity basis PDF gave them the chance to lower their hypertension. Isn't that good?
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
No this forum it is at the point where it is technically pro-Indian forum bro. They don't allow anymore people to share their opinions freely as anything to remotely anti-Indian will land you a ban..

Indians can do it and there are even publically false flagger Indians on this forum meaning they aren't technically Pakistanis but Indians cross dressed as Pakistanis.. IMHO the mods know who they are @Reichsmarschall
Anyone else who thinks I'm a an Indian?
 
.King.

Oct 28, 2021
As an Indian, on why you should "tolerate" us -

With the number of teenagers, Non residents, and sometimes outright radicals on this forum, an opposing view can jerk you back to realism. Though I assure you, most Indians dont want you dead - They just want your armed forces defeated, and the piece of land that is rightfully ours to be returned to us.

Though to be blunt, we are tolerated much less than our pakistani members of the forum - I have been banned for responding to a troll post, with the warning of "offtopic post". Gotten bans without ever getting to the limit of 3. So on and so forth.

As an example, look at the Imran Khan thread. Bunch of kids are calling for army to depose the civillian leadership, others are asking them to intervene and save the leadership. That is treason. It needs to be understood - but it is a voice which would get quickly drowned out if the forum was only entertaining a single viewpoint.
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Feb 19, 2022
313ghazi said:
It's not catering to Indians, it's more, trying not to sound as crazy and ridiculous as they do.

I think the premise of your thread was ridiculous. I just made a joke rather than engage and explain why.

Mods decided to delete it - i think thats lazy. There is a strong current of intolerance here at times, much as a reflection of our wider society. I think your thread should have been left open so people could tell you why it's so silly.

There are plenty of utterly ridiculous threads on this forum, it's just nobody has reported them.
What the fuk is so ridiculous about that... A guy tells you hey listen lets not fuking fight our enemy over a fuking irrelevant province and fight for what is actully worth taking... How is that ridiculous... Are you a retard or something... What do you want our forces to cross over the LOC for a tiny province:rofl:

Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Don't even criticise Americans/Europeans. There are members and moderators on this forum that ban you cowardly behind your back without any explanation. They will change your posts and remove them entirely without you knowing it.

On this forum, you can only share certain throughts. It is often claimed there is free speech, but that only exists for a handful.

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
What the fuk is so ridiculous about that... A guy tells you hey listen lets not fuking fight our enemy over a fuking irrelevant province and fight for what is actully worth taking... How is that ridiculous... Are you a retard or something... What do you want our forces to cross over the LOC for a tiny province:rofl:

you-went-full-retard.gif
This is the story of Pakistan. Like country like forum. No stance just appeasment.

It is only about self-enrichment in the end. From bottom to top.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Apr 19, 2009
WinterFangs said:
My friend this is a forum. People have open debates, arguments etc, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or whatever country they belong to. PDF unlike many other forums allow anyone from any country to join the forum and contribute. Trolling is unacceptable, but many Indians here contribute more than some Pakistanis eg. Joe Shearer.
let’s just keep it civilised and instead think of it positively.
In fact, some of you can encourage genuine technology rich conversations that will mean a lot to all concerned, if we can only isolate these conversations and keep trolls and empty-headed provocateurs out. Professionals already have reserved spaces; you should create other, similar spaces at all levels.

That is not to say that hostility to Pakistan, or to Pakistani culture, or insulting remarks about Pakistani politicians should be permitted in such reserved spaces. Only rational, serious conversations, with no foul language and no extraneous factors. Our two countries have differences; so what? Does that mean that we have to savage each other even on an internet forum?
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
Joe Shearer said:
Would you care to name some of these? There is a lot of sexual innuendo in your post; are you sure it's about the forum, and nothing personal?
He already tagged one in his post.


Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
Indians can do it and there are even publically false flagger Indians on this forum meaning they aren't technically Pakistanis but Indians cross dressed as Pakistanis.. IMHO the mods know who they are @Reichsmarschall
