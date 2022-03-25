I am upset over why PDF caters so much to Indians?

As an Indian, on why you should "tolerate" us -



With the number of teenagers, Non residents, and sometimes outright radicals on this forum, an opposing view can jerk you back to realism. Though I assure you, most Indians dont want you dead - They just want your armed forces defeated, and the piece of land that is rightfully ours to be returned to us.



Though to be blunt, we are tolerated much less than our pakistani members of the forum - I have been banned for responding to a troll post, with the warning of "offtopic post". Gotten bans without ever getting to the limit of 3. So on and so forth.



As an example, look at the Imran Khan thread. Bunch of kids are calling for army to depose the civillian leadership, others are asking them to intervene and save the leadership. That is treason. It needs to be understood - but it is a voice which would get quickly drowned out if the forum was only entertaining a single viewpoint.