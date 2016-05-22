What's new

"I Am The Target": Silenced Chinese Virologist Tells Tucker COVID-19 Intentionally Released, CCP Trying To 'Disappear' Her

Hours after her unceremonious Twitter ban for, we assume, presenting evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a Wuhan lab, Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," where she told the Fox News host that the virus is a "Frankenstein" which was designed to target humans which was intentionally released.



"It could never come from nature," she Yan - an MD/PhD who worked with coronavirus at the University of Hong Kong

"There is evidence left in the genome" - which Yan detailed in a 26-page scientific paper co-written with three other Chinese scientists. "They don't want people to know this truth. Also, that's why I get suspended [from Twitter], I get suppression. I am the target that the Chinese Communist Party wants disappeared."


When Carlson asked her why she believes the virus made it's way out of the Wuhan lab, Dr. Yan said "I worked in the WHO reference lab, which is the top coronavirus lab in the world at the university of Hong Kong. And the things I got deeply into such investigation in secret from the early beginning of this outbreak - I had my intelligence through my network in China, involved in the hospitals, institutes and also government."

"Together with my experience, I can tell you - this is created in a lab."

Watch:


Dr. Yan fled Hong Kong on April 28 on a Cathay Pacific flight to the United States. She believes her life is in danger, and that she can never go back home.

"The reason I came to the U.S. is because I deliver the message of the truth of COVID," Yan told Fox News in July.






As we reported at the time:

Yan said that discussion between colleagues in China about the disease took a sharp turn after "doctors and researchers who had been openly discussing the virus suddenly clammed up." Contacts in Wuhan went completely dark and others warned not to ask them about the virus - telling Yan "We can't talk about it, but we need to wear masks."

"There are many, many patients who don't get treatment on time and diagnosis on time," said Yan, adding "Hospital doctors are scared, but they cannot talk. CDC staff are scared."

She said she reported her findings to her supervisor again on Jan. 16 but that's when he allegedly told her "to keep silent, and be careful."
"As he warned me before, 'Don't touch the red line,'" Yan said referring to the government. "We will get in trouble and we'll be disappeared."
She also claims the co-director of a WHO-affiliated lab, Professor Malik Peiris, knew but didn't do anything about it.
Peiris also did not respond to requests for comment. The WHO website lists Peiris as an "adviser" on the WHO International Health Regulations Emergency Committee for Pneumonia due to the Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV.
Yan was frustrated, but not surprised -Fox News
"I already know that would happen because I know the corruption among this kind of international organization like the WHO to China government, and to China Communist Party," said Yan. "So basically... I accept it but I don't want this misleading information to spread to the world."

WHO denies that Professor Malik Peiris directly works for the organization, telling Fox in a statement "Professor Malik Peiris is an infectious disease expert who has been on WHO missions and expert groups - as are many people eminent in their fields," adding "That does not make him a WHO staff member, nor does he represent WHO."

Read the rest of the report here.
 
She is going to reveal everything in her next report. Hope she is safe till that time.
In China we don't use murders to silence people like what India does.
40 journalists killed in India, 198 serious attacks in last five years, finds study
www.thenewsminute.com

40 journalists killed in India, 198 serious attacks in last five years, finds study

Free press – the fourth pillar of democracy – sounds powerful. However, in the last few years, it has become more and more dangerous to be a journalist in India. A report called ‘Getting Away with Murder’ by journalists Geeta Seshu and Urvashi Sarkar on attacks on journalists in the last five...
www.thenewsminute.com www.thenewsminute.com

India fifth on list of countries where journalists were killed in 2018


 
Being a microbiologist who do we know she didn't release the Covid herself through her research work?
 
So China has completely defeated India and USA. Has India surreptitiously surrendered to China? :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:

It's easy to make up a lie. But getting these liars to admit that they believe their own lies is difficult. Did the Indians admit that they had surrendered?
 
Steve Bannon Is Behind Bogus Study That China Created COVID, the former top Trump strategist now facing felony fraud charges

The study goes against basically all scientific evidence and expert opinion. But it fits with the former Trump adviser’s anti-China posture.

Adam Rawnsley
Lachlan Markay
Reporter
Updated Sep. 15, 2020 9:25PM ET / Published Sep. 15, 2020 3:16PM ET





A new study purporting to show that the novel coronavirus was manufactured in a Chinese lab was published by a pair of nonprofit groups linked to Steve Bannon, the former top Trump strategist now facing felony fraud charges.

The study, co-authored by a Chinese virologist who fled Hong Kong this year, claims that “laboratory manipulation is part of the history of SARS-CoV-2.” Its findings were quickly picked up by a handful of prominent news organizations such as the New York Post, which hyped the “explosive” allegations that run counter to virtually all existing scientific literature on the source of the virus.


The study is the work of the Rule of Law Society and the Rule of Law Foundation, sister nonprofit organizations that Bannon was instrumental in creating. According to documents posted on the Society’s website last year, he served as that group’s chair. The Bannon connection was first spotted by Kevin Bird, a Ph.D. candidate at Michigan State University, and shared by Carl Bergstrom, a biology professor at the University of Washington, who called the study “bizarre and unfounded.”

A search of Google Scholar and the Rule of Law Society and Rule of Law Foundation websites indicates that the organizations have not previously published scientific or medical research, and it’s unclear whether the paper received any peer review. It was posted on Monday on the website Zenodo, a publicly available repository of scientific and academic research to which anyone can upload their work.

Both of the nonprofits behind the study were formed in conjunction with exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, with whom Bannon has collaborated on a number of advocacy efforts targeting the Chinese government and business endeavors that have drawn the scrutiny of federal law enforcement officials.


In addition to their work on the Rule of Law nonprofits, Bannon and Guo have also collaborated on a news website, G News, that has published stories suggesting that the coronavirus was manufactured by the Chinese military.

In July, Bannon appeared to tease forthcoming scientific studies supporting his contention that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. He told the Daily Mail that scientists from the lab had “defected” to the U.S. and were collaborating with American intelligence agencies. On the “War Room: Pandemic” podcast, Bannon has hosted others who have speculated that the virus may have been a Chinese “bioweapon,” but he has said that he believes the most plausible explanation is that it “came out of experiments that were going on” at that Wuhan lab.

That’s a line that has been echoed by some prominent U.S. officials. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have both alluded to intelligence reports supporting that theory. “This evidence is circumstantial, to be sure,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) in an April column for the Wall Street Journal, “but it all points toward the Wuhan labs.”


While an accidental leak from the virology lab in Wuhan remains a theoretical possible source of the initial outbreak in the city, the vast majority of the scientific literature on the virus has determined that its origins were natural, and that it was not laboratory manufactured. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration’s coronavirus point-person, has stressed repeatedly that all evidence indicates the virus was not man-made.


The study published by Bannon’s group on Monday is therefore particularly incendiary. “This virus is not from nature,” declared Dr. Li-Meng Yan, one of the scientists who conducted the study, during a Monday appearance on a British talk show. She called reports that the virus originated in a Wuhan meat market “a smoke screen” designed to obscure its true origins.

But other virologists disagree and say the paper makes false claims about a number of basic facts. “Basically, it's all circumstantial and some of it is entirely fictional,” Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, told The Daily Beast of the study.

The paper leads with a claim that the coronavirus' genes are "suspiciously similar to that of a bat coronavirus discovered by military laboratories" in China—an assertion Rasmussen says shouldn’t be surprising because “they are related SARS-like coronaviruses.”


The study’s authors made a similar claim about a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein—which viruses use to breach and infect cells—and wrote that it’s similar to the original SARS virus in a “suspicious manner” and suggests genetic manipulation. “SARS-CoV also used ACE2 as a cellular receptor, as do other SARS-like bat coronaviruses,” Rasmussen says. “It is not suspicious and is in fact expected that the receptor binding domains that bind the same protein would be similar.”

Rasmussen also said that the paper misrepresented basic facts about another part of coronavirus spike proteins known as furin cleavage sites. The authors claim that SARS-CoV-2’s cleavage site is “unique” and unseen elsewhere in nature. But according to Rasmussen, “Furin cleavage sites occur naturally in many other beta-CoVs, including MERS-CoV and other SARS-like bat coronaviruses.”

Yan has said that she fled China to avoid reprisals from the government there over her allegations that it was not being forthcoming about the origin and nature of the virus. She said she warned officials in December that the virus was highly transmissible between humans but that her allegations were ignored.

The University of Hong Kong’s school of public health, where Yan was employed, has disputed her allegations that the university failed to heed her warnings prior to the outbreak in China.

In August, Yan appeared on Bannon’s podcast. During that show, Bannon said that he was “still not in the camp that believes they purposely let it out but I’ve been strongly in the camp from the beginning that it came out of the Wuhan P4 lab.”

Unrelated to his work with the Rule of Law groups, Bannon is also facing felony charges over what federal prosecutors say was an effort to extract millions of dollars from a nonprofit seeking to privately finance the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following publication of this piece, Yan appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's primetime program on Tuesday night. After Yan reiterated her claims that the virus was developed in a lab and that the Chinese government released it intentionally, Carlson—who has become one of Fox's loudest coronavirus skeptics—offered up a big caveat at the end of the interview.

“Unfortunately this is not the forum for the details of your research,” he said. "I don’t have the grounding to ask you the right questions but this is where you wish for a functioning media because what you just said completely changes everything we think we know about the pandemic that is wrecking our country.”

Bannon's name, meanwhile, did not come up once in the segment.


www.thedailybeast.com

Steve Bannon Is Behind Bogus Study That China Created COVID

The study goes against basically all scientific evidence and expert opinion. But it fits with the former Trump adviser’s anti-China posture.
www.thedailybeast.com www.thedailybeast.com
 
good job, i hope this makes her a millionaire by appearing it so many conspiracy networks
may be write a book too.
 
