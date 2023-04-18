I am the law and I am the constitution

Pakistan has become the first country in the world where the government, state institutions, and the Parliament all have collectively revolted against the constitution and the Supreme Court verdicts. This is an unprecedented disobedience that has raised concerns and alarm around the world.



This tension began last year when the military establishment committed treason against Imran Khan's elected government with the corrupt mafia of Sharifs and Zaradris. Now, the present government of PDM and the military are forcing the Supreme Court to not follow the constitution, which will destroy Pakistan's social fabrics. Fortunately, the Chief Justice is trying his best to uphold the constitution, but it could all be in vain if the government and military continue their disobedience.



The clash that is expected tomorrow is a critical moment for Pakistan's future. It is a moment where the people of Pakistan will have to choose between following the constitution or following the government's instructions. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has been a symbol of justice in the country, It seems CJ is only person in country after khan is fighting for constitution



Asim Munier has been appointed as the new army chief. He claims to be patriotic and supportive of the constitution. However, it appears that Munier is pressuring the Supreme Court to delay elections in Punjab and KPK, which would be an unconstitutional and detrimental action that would harm the court's reputation.



This situation raises concerns about interference of the military in political affairs and the erosion of democratic values in the country. It is not appropriate for a military leader to intervene in the functioning of the judiciary and suppress the democratic process. Any effort to undermine the institutions of democracy and violate the rule of law should be condemned and addressed immediately.