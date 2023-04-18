I am Taiwanese': China threat toughens island's identity (Just a shade over 1% want to see Taiwan unified with mainland China)

Does not matter, you bamboozle a nation with mainstream propaganda to be pro or against something, the fact that americans pretends to care about public opinion about geopolitics is so absurd,as if the opinion was formed naturally or like the gov's intention was to actually follow public opinion instead of making the public follow whatever decision the gov took, by use of bombastic media for justification for whatever shit the gov pulled even despite huge opposition;from korean war to banning tiktok in montana .



US and all the propagandists west does whatever shit the ruling elite wants than they try to cajole the public into supporting it,with use of oligarch media ,then when everything unholy has been done as the ruling elites want ,blame the term & deflect .