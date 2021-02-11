i am pretty new here. only been here a few weeks and already lost my temper a lot, contributed a lot to derailing threads when i reply to indian trolls and whoever else. also said some stupid shit to some muslims which i regret.



i am going to change my behaviour. if indians, anti-pakistan so-called pakistanis and whoever else want to troll and say stupid crap then i will just ignore it and pretend i never saw it. if they say 2+2=5, i wont accept/reject, i will just ignore it from now on.



i am sorry.