I Am Hindutva

In this monologue, Kushal talks about the attempt of the entire Western Media Landscape to demonise the Hindu community by calling them RSS/BJP/Hindutva. From England to the United States of America if every effort by the Hindu community to pushback and stand up for themselves and their way of life is dismissed as Hindutva/Hindu Nationalism the question everyone should ask is why is Hindutva a slur? Has anyone in the western media landscape given a fact-based argument to prove how RSS is the same as ISIS? Also if the Hindu community refuses to own up to the term Hindutva what could be the possible repercussions?