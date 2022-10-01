What's new

I Am Hindutva

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,351
-12
2,080
Country
India
Location
India
In this monologue, Kushal talks about the attempt of the entire Western Media Landscape to demonise the Hindu community by calling them RSS/BJP/Hindutva. From England to the United States of America if every effort by the Hindu community to pushback and stand up for themselves and their way of life is dismissed as Hindutva/Hindu Nationalism the question everyone should ask is why is Hindutva a slur? Has anyone in the western media landscape given a fact-based argument to prove how RSS is the same as ISIS? Also if the Hindu community refuses to own up to the term Hindutva what could be the possible repercussions?

 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,024
4
2,076
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
In this monologue, Kushal talks about the attempt of the entire Western Media Landscape to demonise the Hindu community by calling them RSS/BJP/Hindutva. From England to the United States of America if every effort by the Hindu community to pushback and stand up for themselves and their way of life is dismissed as Hindutva/Hindu Nationalism the question everyone should ask is why is Hindutva a slur? Has anyone in the western media landscape given a fact-based argument to prove how RSS is the same as ISIS? Also if the Hindu community refuses to own up to the term Hindutva what could be the possible repercussions?

Click to expand...

Bohat lamba video hai. 90 minutes toh aaj kal biwi ko nahin de pa raha, video kaun dekhay. Fursat mein I will watch.
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2021
1,508
2
815
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Hindutava is not some kind of victim. Also being Hindutva or whatever label anyone calls themselves does not give anyone the right to violently threaten, abuse, harass, discriminate, demonize, persecute, mob lynch and threaten genocide against anyone.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,692
17
13,558
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
-=virus=- said:
In this monologue, Kushal talks about the attempt of the entire Western Media Landscape to demonise the Hindu community by calling them RSS/BJP/Hindutva. From England to the United States of America if every effort by the Hindu community to pushback and stand up for themselves and their way of life is dismissed as Hindutva/Hindu Nationalism the question everyone should ask is why is Hindutva a slur? Has anyone in the western media landscape given a fact-based argument to prove how RSS is the same as ISIS? Also if the Hindu community refuses to own up to the term Hindutva what could be the possible repercussions?

Click to expand...
The term hindutva comes from the book by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. From Akhand-bharat(India with some mythical ancient boundries) to Malech-mukt-bharat (people with religions which orginated outside of India must leave India), all concepts are coming from this book.
But here is a guy who supports fascism and calls it just. Hindutva is just another Nazism.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,351
-12
2,080
Country
India
Location
India
fitpOsitive said:
Hindutva is just another Nazism.
Click to expand...
aye bidoo, apun ke bandon ne gas chambers and zyclon B kidhar ko chupai rakheli fir ?

maza-abhi.gif


Paitoo said:
Bohat lamba video hai. 90 minutes toh aaj kal biwi ko nahin de pa raha, video kaun dekhay. Fursat mein I will watch.
Click to expand...
fursat see dekhna.. Carkava, Sham Sharma etc accha kaam kar re hain.. bhot hui liberandus ki cultural commentary pe monoply.. paen di pxdi !
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Why saffron terror is not a myth
Replies
1
Views
228
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
D
Independent India in 75 Years Has Not Fulfilled All Expectations of the Dalitbahujan
Replies
0
Views
205
Drizzt
D
Bilal9
Bangladesh' Top Hindutva Camapigner & Proud RSS Member Speaks
Replies
8
Views
428
Nergal
Nergal
Faqirze
Dear Silent Indians
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
D
With Religious Tensions Worsening in India, Understanding Caste Is More Urgent Than Ever | Time Magazine
Replies
3
Views
443
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom