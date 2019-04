I am from south india and i really am ashamed of south indians..they vote for regional parties or congress but are still not voting for bjp..i can understand bjp is not strong here at grassroot level...but majority of them are educated enough to read a news paper...which Indian PM dared to attack pak by entering their country? Which indian PM or party really cared for hindus like modi or bjp?

South Indians shouldd be smacked hard by christians and muslims so that they will learn a lesson...

I am glad North and west india have enough seats that BJP doesnt require any seats from south to come to power(just like last time).

Karnataka is one state in south which is an exception though..they were behind bjp in last Lok sabha elections.

