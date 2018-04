Current Editor of OpIndia.com is Nupur J Sharma, who can be contacted at nupur.opindia@gmail.com or @UnSubtleDesi on Twitter.

In October 2016, OpIndia.com became part of the Swarajya family, which owns and runs its flagship brand Swarajya magazine . Post this, the management and operations will be handled by Kovai Media Private Limited, which owns the Swarajya magazine, but OpIndia.com will continue to run as an independent brand.