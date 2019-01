Its too early to call it a night. Yes the prices are going up, however PTI is not the one to be blamed for it nor is it right to believe that everything will suddenly change over night and we will have rivers of honey and milk flowing. We as a nation have to be realistic in our demands. The same common man me and you included are the ones who did nothing to stop the corrupt mafia from bringing this great country to its knees, why cry now.

So brace yourself and dont give up yet. Its going to take a while before things start turning back to normalization.

