I know I left this forum a month ago due to anti-powerful people narrative scared for my well-being but I had to make this post just to vent my anger and frustrations.



No sane person can support Shobaz, their narrative of saving the government is flopped when you see Pakistan doing much better before Imran Khan government was toppled.



I was reminded of reasons why I became Youthiya in first place in 2015 ( when hearing news of Imran Khan divorcing Reham Khan) , I realised I hate PMLN and PPP more than I hate PTI. The absolute horror show that is Sindh and PPP is sharing power now??



PTI govt should never have been toppled despite hating PTI, I didn’t support it. Still, I was hopeful it might bring better news for Pakistan.



So yeah I am a Youthiya again. I know many people who became youthiyas when PTI govt was toppled because nobody, not even haters of Imran Khan agreed that his govt should’ve been toppled in the last year, PMs should complete their full terms. I don’t think it’s American conspiracy rather it’s internal conspiracy, but I mean everyone knows this.



I really hope Pakistan goes into early elections, the clown Shobaz and PPP are going to make Pakistan what Sindh is now.



PS: I don’t think Imran Khan is honest or clean or anything like that or I have gone back on my views, nah but he’s better than the other dirt that are PMLN, PPP etc. Imagine if Maryam or Bilawal comes to power, no way. If someone better comes along then we should support him but at this time, Imran Khan is the option compared to the corruption gangs



I have a really dim hope but some part of me that liked the old Imran Khan hopes that Imran Khan is right about needing time to make Pakistan better. Just two months of Shobaz government give me a lesson of how worst govt can be.



I hope Imran Khan fulfills his promises in the next term and does a lot better. It’s heartbreaking seeing Pakistan doing this bad.