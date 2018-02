First of all you don't even know that the fcuk is "Pakistani ideology"? What is it?



*Rich get power, poor get fcuked

*Loot money

*Corrupption

*Terrorism

*Poverty

*Starvation

*Rampent lack of medical care

*No justice



Every part of Pakistan is riven with differences. Parties are divided along ethnic lines or tribal/biradri lines. What is Pakistani ideology is one thing to you and another to another. So yeh the country is vast pool of igorence which is why it in the state it is in. It get's fucked by America. It get's fcuked by Arabs. And in the meantime millions of Pakistan have to go abroad to get a life. So get a grip on reality Mr ideaology.

