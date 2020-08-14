Hyundai Tucson price increase by Rs 200,000 after just 1 day

Hyundai-Nishat launched their newest offering in Pakistani market– the Tucson compact SUV on the eve of 11th August in a fully digital launch event that was streamed over its official Facebook page. The vehicle was put on display across its nationwide dealerships on the 12th of August where the company was able to garner over 2,700 bookings (according to unofficial sources) and then the very next day, that is 13th of August, the price of Tucson was increased by Rs 200,000 on both the available variants. Related: Hyundai Tucson Price Increased by Rs 200,000 Interestingly those who got the vehicles booked on 12th of August on its original price, including those who paid full amount to get the deliveries were also impacted by the insane price hike. The agitated & anguished public response on social platforms was obvious as it’s a perfect example of corporate malpractice of fleecing its customers, a white-collar crime that allegedly sucked up an extra Rs 540 million from customers’ pockets. Read more: https://www.carspiritpk.com/2020/08/hyundai-malpractice-fleecing-customers/