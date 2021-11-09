Hyundai to build Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II destroyer for South Korea

According to information published by Hyundai Heavy Industries on November 9, 2021, the firm announced that it has signed a contract with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) to build the second ship, the Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II, worth a total of 636.3 billion won.The vessel ordered by Hyundai Heavy Industries is the second of three new-generation Aegis ships to be introduced by the Republic of Korea Navy. She will be built at Ulsan Shipyard and delivered to the Navy in 2026.The 8,100-ton destroyer is 170 m long, and 21 m wide, she can reach a top speed of 30 knots (55 km/h). A ballistic missile interception capability has been added.The destroyer will be equipped with the Aegis Combat System that is an American integrated naval weapons system developed by the Missile and Surface Radar Division of RCA, and now produced by Lockheed Martin. It uses powerful computer and radar technology to track and guide weapons to destroy enemy targets.Hyundai Heavy Industries will be responsible for four of the Republic of Korea Navy's five Aegis ships. The company built the country's first Aegis destroyer, Sejong the Great, in 2007, and the third, Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong, in 2011.