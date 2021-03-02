Hyundai Motor Breaks Ground on First Hydrogen Plant Outside South Korea - in CHINA

Hyundai Motor Breaks Ground on First Hydrogen Plant Outside South Korea(Yicai Global) March 2 -- Hyundai Motor Group has begun buildingThe South Korean car giant expects to finish the project in the second half of 2022, Tencent News reported from the groundbreaking ceremony of the plant in Guangzhou today.The Seoul-based company penned a memorandum of understanding with Guangdong province's government in December 2019 regarding the project.The factory, named HTWO Guangzhou based on the firm's hydrogen brand HTWO, will have a research and development center and house fuel cell system and stack production. The plant site covers an area of 207,000 square meters.according to the report. The company is looking to partner with Chinese firms to use hydrogen systems in ships, trains, and electric generators.Editor: Emmi Laine, Xiao Yi