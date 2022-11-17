​

Hyundai inaugurates 100,000-car plant in Vietnam - VnExpress International Hyundai Motor has inaugurated its second plant in Vietnam with a capacity of 100,000 automobiles per year. - VnExpress International

An employee wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) waits for custormers next to a Hyundai Motor's vehicle at Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, South Korea, April 21, 2020. Photo by ReutersCovering an area of over 50 hectares in the northern Ninh Binh Province, the new plant will turn out eco-friendly and fuel-saving vehicles, said Thanh Cong chairman Nguyen Anh Tuan.Hyundai entered the Vietnamese market in 2009 through a joint venture with local conglomerate Thanh Cong Group. It imports parts for local assembly in what are known as knock-down kits.The plant will increase Hyundai's Vietnamese production capacity to 170,000 vehicles a year when it becomes fully operational, likely in 2025.