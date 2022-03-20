Hyundai cars now made in Bangladesh​

Fair Technology to roll out locally made Hyundai cars by the end of the year

Over the last couple of years, we have heard news of local companies setting up automobile manufacturing plants all across Bangladesh, and now we are one step closer towards seeing locally made cars plying on the streets more often than we are used to.

Fair Technology Limited, the sole distributor of the world-renowned Hyundai vehicles in Bangladesh has shared plans to launch locally made Hyundai cars by the end of 2022.

With a target to provide affordable sport utility vehicles, Fair Technology has teamed up with the Korean automobile giant to serve the growing Bangladesh market.

The demand for new cars is growing by 5% every year in Bangladesh, where around 5000 cars are being sold across the country.

Last year, Fair Group's subsidiary Fair Technology Limited announced that they were setting up a manufacturing plant for Hyundai Motor Company, for which they signed an agreement with the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park Authority.

The car manufacturing plant is being set up on six acres of land at Kaliakair in Gazipur invested by Fair Technology and technical assistance from Hyundai Motor Company.

Mutasim Dayan, CEO of Fair Technology Limited told the press: "To keep pace with the current era of modern technologies, Fair Technology will start production of electric vehicles by 2023."

Some of the locally assembled vehicles that have gained huge popularity in the market are Pragati made Mitsubishi vehicles and PHP's Proton cars.

Santa Fe: Hyundai's answer to the midsize SUV market

It's been only a couple of months that Fair Group has launched the Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 model in Bangladesh and it has turned heads as soon as it hit the city streets.

For 2021, the Santa Fe gets a stylistic upgrade that features a bolder front-end appearance and interior upgrades. The all-new 2,500cc seven-seater automobile is quite comfortable and is priced at Tk78 lakh, which might seem like a little too much but bear with me here.

It comes with safety-powered windows, a sliding garnish, LED projection headlamp, LED rear combo lamp, and a panoramic sunroof.

The standard engine is now a 2.5-litre four-cylinder that procures around 191 horsepower and comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front- or all-wheel drive as standard.

The hybrid variant has a six-speed automatic transmission, a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine, and two electric motors to provide 226 horsepower, and all-wheel drive is standard.

Hyundai interiors are known more for their robust build quality and useful functions than for their cutting-edge designs and high-end materials, at least, that's what their reputation is among car buyers.

Despite this, the Santa Fe has a stylish interior with modern features such as a digital gauge cluster, head-up display, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, and more. The interior design of the 2021 model has been slightly tweaked to link it more closely with the larger and more luxury Palisade SUV. Its most notable feature is the ample passenger capacity in both rows, which is especially useful on lengthy road journeys. Behind the back seat, the Santa Fe boasts plenty of cargo capacity.

The vehicle comes with a Harman Cardon sound system; blind spot detection view; 360-degree surround vision camera, and dual-zone automatic temperature control are also included.

The 2021 Santa Fe with the non-turbo four-cylinder engine has a mileage of up to 10.6 km per litre inside the city and 12 km per litre on the highway, which isn't all too bad for a midsize SUV.