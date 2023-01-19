What's new

Hyundai cars made in Bangladesh: First manufacturing plant in Gazipur opens

Hyundai cars made in Bangladesh: First manufacturing plant in Gazipur opens​

It is the beginning of a new era, says Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

January 19, 2023

At the formal opening of the Hyundai car manufacturing plant in Gazipur's Kaliakoir on Thursday, speakers hailed it as a “potential game changer” not only in the Bangladesh automobile market and industry but also in the overall partnership between the country and South Korea.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated the Hyundai car plant as the chief guest.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak; Captain Tajul Islam, MP; South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun; Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub; its Director Mutassim Daiaan; Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motors India Unsoo Kim, among others, spoke on the occasion.

“It's a historic day. It is the beginning of a new era. It (Hyundai) will become a very popular brand here,” Industries Minister Nurul Majid said.

He said Bangladesh is advancing fast in every sector and assured of government support for Hyundai's journey in Bangladesh. “Bangladesh is a big internal market,” he said.

Appreciating Fair Group Chairman Mahbub's efforts, the industries minister said: “He is a dynamic man. He has already shown how a young entrepreneur can achieve big things with such a big factory. That tells the Bangladesh story.”

Fair Group Chairman Mahbub said that it is Bangladesh's time to move ahead further and they will invest more and create more jobs for the country.

South Korean Ambassador Lee said Fair Technology's Hyundai automobile factory will not only allow Bangladesh consumers to purchase globally recognized, top-quality cars at an affordable price but will also contribute to the technological and industrial development of automobiles in Bangladesh.

The presence of Hyundai Motors, the 3rd largest global supplier of automobiles, in Bangladesh will bring numerous positive ripple effects in various businesses and industries, he said.

The Hyundai assembly factory in Bangladesh will play an important role in taking the partnership and friendship between South Korea and Bangladesh to another level, the ambassador hoped.

Fair Group has taken a major initiative and demonstrated leadership by bringing in the two biggest Korean companies, Samsung and Hyundai, to Bangladesh, said Ambassador Lee.

“Bringing in Korean big names to Bangladesh has been a constant important task and goal for both Korea and Bangladesh. And now it is finally happening thanks to the Fair Group,” he said.

Samsung Electronics, which started manufacturing in Bangladesh less than 10 years ago, is already leading the electronic consumer market in the country, said the envoy.

Samsung mobile phones have become the number one brand in just a few years after it started manufacturing here.

“Today, we are witnessing the opening of a new chapter in the Korea-Bangladesh partnership. The automobile industry has been just added to the list of our successful partnerships and collaboration. Starting from RMG, now we are seeing collaboration in new frontier areas including electronics, infrastructure, and automobiles,” said the South Korean envoy.

He said this year will mark a milestone in taking the South Korea-Bangladesh relationship to a new height. “I will do my utmost, together with my Bangladesh friends and partners, to make it happen. Korea is very proud to be a partner of Bangladesh in every aspect during the past 50 years.”

Hyundai’s all-new Creta 2023 SUV is now in Bangladesh

The SUV has a bigger space with its attractive design, radiator grill and unique DRL
No, Samsung is not leading the home electronics market in BD. That goes to domestic company Walton which is far and away in No. 1 position overall.

As for this "factory" it is just assembling some cars from knock-down kits.

BD has no need to encourage private car ownership or any associated industries to support this. BD public is going to be well-served by public transportation in the form or buses, coaches, trains and metros.
 
UKBengali said:
As for this "factory" it is just assembling some cars from knock-down kits.

BD has no need to encourage private car ownership or any associated industries to support this. BD public is going to be well-served by public transportation in the form or buses, coaches, trains and metros.
Agree, they should quit this rat race of auto assembly and develop local engineering for railroads, railcars, buses and trucks. Even boats with all the rivers and seashore.
 
UKBengali said:
No, Samsung is not leading the home electronics market in BD. That goes to domestic company Walton which is far and away in No. 1 position overall.

As for this "factory" it is just assembling some cars from knock-down kits.

BD has no need to encourage private car ownership or any associated industries to support this. BD public is going to be well-served by public transportation in the form or buses, coaches, trains and metros.
Idiot!! Talk about Hyundai cars. Why do you fuss here about Samsung or Walton?

I have not found details about the number of cars to be built/ assembled in the Gazipur plant.
 
UKBengali said:
No, Samsung is not leading the home electronics market in BD. That goes to domestic company Walton which is far and away in No. 1 position overall.

As for this "factory" it is just assembling some cars from knock-down kits.

BD has no need to encourage private car ownership or any associated industries to support this. BD public is going to be well-served by public transportation in the form or buses, coaches, trains and metros.
As export oriented it be very beneficial for us to start oem components as they are very crucial to many other industries. And eventually start producing some mechanical components/parts.

This serve private public transport ' like taxis' .

No how good public transport is. There always be a significant need for private ownership, be it company vehicles or ....
 
I have not found details about the number of cars to be built/ assembled annually in the Gazipur plant. However, it is a good start with a Korean company.

I believe that the Korean technologies cannot match those of Japan. Japanese cars that we.see in BD are almost all are Used Cars. Exporters in Japan buy these old cars mostly in the Auction Houses and export to many different countries.

With correct maintenance, these used cars may run another 100,000 km or more. But, the Japanese are snobbish. They sell them and buy new ones. They throw away many household goods also after a little use.

This culture helps the local economy, however.

As far as I know, car production in Korea started with Mitsubishi engine and parts. I just do not know about the present situation.

But I will certainly prefer Japanese engines and mechanical parts in the cars that Hyundai will assemble in Gazipur.

Good luck and Amen!!!
 
epebble said:
Agree, they should quit this rat race of auto assembly and develop local engineering for railroads, railcars, buses and trucks. Even boats with all the rivers and seashore.
Assmbly is a good place to start. It familiarizes people with engineering and quality related aspects of auto parts. From there it's far easier to scale up.
 
Our @Bilal9 dislikes India for whatever reason. But Indian political and bureaucratic establishments use India make cars.

I also wish the same in BD. Our Gadha-ka-Aulad politicians/ bureaucrat guys should use BD made cars and vehicles for official as well as private uses.
 
bluesky said:
I have not found details about the number of cars to be built/ assembled annually in the Gazipur plant. However, it is a good start with a Korean company.

I believe that the Korean technologies cannot match those of Japan. Japanese cars that we.see in BD are almost all are Used Cars. Exporters in Japan buy these old cars mostly in the Auction Houses and export to many different countries.

With correct maintenance, these used cars may run another 100,000 km or more. But, the Japanese are snobbish. They sell them and buy new ones. They throw away many household goods also after a little use.

This culture helps the local economy, however.

As far as I know, car production in Korea started with Mitsubishi engine and parts. I just do not know about the present situation.

But I will certainly prefer Japanese engines and mechanical parts in the cars that Hyundai will assemble in Gazipur.

Good luck and Amen!!!
10000 unit per year of the Creta SUV model
 

