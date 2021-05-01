Hypothetical war scenario between China and India

Mangus Ortus Novem said: Oh nahi, nahi, nahi...



CPEC Command will take care of any Indian fantasy in AJK/GB...already factored in...



We are talking about a DirectWar between the MightyIndia and DevelopingChina!



Think!



Look at the map! Click to expand...

fitpOsitive said: India will never go to war. Neither will Pakistan. Jang hogi kaisy phir?

Yes, Chaddi cena is planning to invade Pakistan(RSS trained NAZIs) and to handle them, Talibs and Islam will be our last hope. So, we better return towards Islam. Click to expand...

any Indian misadventure might turn into a short term regional conflict to force India to give up her imperial hegemonic designs and for that to happen the winners shall take a chunk of territory out of the Indian union becoz its essential to have a everlasting peaceful working and trade relationship with the down sized version of Indian later on. I hope the guys at the top do count it in their theat analysis



Besides this is also the only saving grace for India if it want to survive as a country after the battle

Modi again fires a Salvo at pak Kashmir to earn brownies back at home and suppress the corona mayhem a bit but, this time they manage to hit some real school or military targets? - - - - - - - - forcing Pak to retaliate with a greater intensity than ever before - - - - - - -.But India doesn't call it a day and instead fire another one, Pak left with no option but to kick back again and the cycle gains momentum - - - - - - - - - so consequently cpec gets jeopardized - - - - - -Now what would you call it?The world didn't come down to bail you out on 27 th of February against Pakistan, why would they render you a victory against China?Indians with their delusions of self inevitability