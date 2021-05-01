What's new

Hypothetical war scenario between China and India

Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

@Mentee


Oye Putar Pakistan dae!

The Floating Dragon... floating, floating... circling, circling.... behind the clouds ...seeing everything happening beneath....

The Floating Dragon!

YoungPak, now do tell the HOW part of the War.... what would be the contextual underpinning for a FireBall?
 
Mentee

Mentee

Mangus Ortus Novem said:
@Mentee


Oye Putar Pakistan dae!

The Floating Dragon... floating, floating... circling, circling.... behind the clouds ...seeing everything happening beneath....

The Floating Dragon!

YoungPak, now do tell the HOW part of the War.... what would be the contextual underpinning for a FireBall?
The casus Belli could be anything like for example India launching a strike over pak administered Kashmir and gilgit baltistan to draw attention away from the mainland unrest due to corona virus and such an attack would directly impact the CPEC - - - - - - - -
 
Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

Mentee said:
The casus Belli could be anything like for example India launching a strike over pak administered Kashmir and gilgit baltistan to draw attention away from the mainland unrest due to corona virus and such an attack would directly impact the CPEC - - - - - - - -
Oh nahi, nahi, nahi...

CPEC Command will take care of any Indian fantasy in AJK/GB...already factored in...

We are talking about a DirectWar between the MightyIndia and DevelopingChina!

Think!

Look at the map!
 
Diggy

Diggy

Would lead to downfall of China because that is exactly what the west wants. In 1962 India wasn't in the American bloc but today its more leaning towards it, the Russians would never back China against India and US will support India for its own reasons, China would get isolated and it would damage its global ambitions for many more decades to come.

Ideally the chinese would want India to be what Canada is today for US , does India want to be that is a different matter, by having that equation with India it hopes to shift power center from the west and bring it to Asia and that puts it in a better position to spread its influence & counter US.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

Mentee said:
Hi,

Guys let's discuss a hostile scenario between the two Asian rivals and implications for world's peace

@Mangus Ortus Novem @fitpOsitive @SIPRA @Syed Hammad Ahmed @BHarwana @StormBreaker @Cashew @Max @maxpayne @Baba Google @black light @Ace of Spades @Philip the Arab
India will never go to war. Neither will Pakistan. Jang hogi kaisy phir?
Yes, Chaddi cena is planning to invade Pakistan(RSS trained NAZIs) and to handle them, Talibs and Islam will be our last hope. So, we better return towards Islam.
 
Big brother China will undo all its economic progress, development and prosperity in a single stroke. It would lead to world War 3 - China/Pakistan vs the world. China is very well aware of Pakistan suicidal tendencies and is happy to give all the whistles and bells at best deals, but if you want a piece of us you come and get it.. Oh wait, you tried.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

Well here is what I think will happen:

1- China will start by launching a massive AI/Cyber attack on India's 3rd grade infrastructure. Within first 6-hours, most of indian civilian communication systems and essential infrastructure will stop working. Within 10 hours all Military communications will be dead.
2- Within first 6-hours, China will destroy all indian satellites.
3- Within first few minutes, China will launch 'Hypersonic' missiles at all Indian nuclear sites. Most of the indian nuclear sites will be destroyed. Those remaining will not be able to communicate.
4- Within first few minutes, China will launch 'Hypersonic' and other missiles to destroy most of indian storage facilities including fuel.
5- Within 24 hours, China will gain Air Superiority. Within one week, most of Indian Airforce will be destroyed.
6- Within 48 hours, all indian border military infrastructure will be destroyed.
7- PLA will then launch massive Ground and naval offensive. Within 48 hours, most of Northern india will be under the control of China. Within 7-days, New Delhi will be under the Chinese Control.
8- In Coordination with Pakistan, all J&K will be conquered by Pakistan along with Indian Punjab.
9- Chinese Naval forces will disrupt Indian Navy to the extent that it remains ineffective.

All in all, 70% of India will fall to China within 7 to 10 days.
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

i think Pakistan will fully support china in any such war and our army will invade kashmir,india has many independent movements and large number of their people want independence,I think india will disintegrate easily in such war and large number of indian states will declare independence,indian economy is in no position to sustain war with china
 
Mentee

Mentee

Mangus Ortus Novem said:
Oh nahi, nahi, nahi...

CPEC Command will take care of any Indian fantasy in AJK/GB...already factored in...

We are talking about a DirectWar between the MightyIndia and DevelopingChina!

Think!

Look at the map!
fitpOsitive said:
India will never go to war. Neither will Pakistan. Jang hogi kaisy phir?
Yes, Chaddi cena is planning to invade Pakistan(RSS trained NAZIs) and to handle them, Talibs and Islam will be our last hope. So, we better return towards Islam.
Modi again fires a Salvo at pak Kashmir to earn brownies back at home and suppress the corona mayhem a bit but, this time they manage to hit some real school or military targets? - - - - - - - - forcing Pak to retaliate with a greater intensity than ever before - - - - - - -.



But India doesn't call it a day and instead fire another one, Pak left with no option but to kick back again and the cycle gains momentum - - - - - - - - - so consequently cpec gets jeopardized - - - - - -


Now what would you call it?



Avatar said:
China/Pakistan vs the world.
The world didn't come down to bail you out on 27 th of February against Pakistan, why would they render you a victory against China?


Indians with their delusions of self inevitability :lol:

@MastanKhan @Blacklight any Indian misadventure might turn into a short term regional conflict to force India to give up her imperial hegemonic designs and for that to happen the winners shall take a chunk of territory out of the Indian union becoz its essential to have a everlasting peaceful working and trade relationship with the down sized version of Indian later on. I hope the guys at the top do count it in their theat analysis

Besides this is also the only saving grace for India if it want to survive as a country after the battle
 
Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

@Mentee @MastanKhan @Signalian @PakSword @Reddington @masterchief_mirza @N.Siddiqui @DESERT FIGHTER @Horus @SIPRA @Khanivore @Ace of Spades @HRK


Since, Our YoungMentee is looking for some solid mental challenge let us provide him one!

Before engaging in any such theoretical excercise it is, perhaps, vital to Define War?

What is War in the PresentAge?

It would be handy to move from Simple to Complex ....and.... General to Specific!

What is War?

How many Vectors of War are essential for a meaningful outcome? @Slav Defence

Just a reminder..for the keen student... Pakistan and India haven't had a War but Battles... the socalled pyre victory of valiant Indians in 71 was NOT War..but a DistantBattle of Pakistan...which we Lost!

Since, Seperation from MaqboozaHindustan Pakistan has fought TwoWars and has won it.. because of the Outcomes.

We paid in PakBlood and PakTreasure for both Wars!

1962 was NOT a War but a Chinese Slapping Excercise and cann't be even classified as Battle.

Unless, YoungMentee provide Contextual Underpinning of Sino-India War with Clear Outcome ... I just want to be a hippie and just want to get stoned!

Mangus
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

ARMalik said:
Well here is what I think will happen:

1- China will start by launching a massive AI/Cyber attack on India's 3rd grade infrastructure. Within first 6-hours, most of indian civilian communication systems and essential infrastructure will stop working. Within 10 hours all Military communications will be dead.
2- Within first 6-hours, China will destroy all indian satellites.
3- Within first few minutes, China will launch 'Hypersonic' missiles at all Indian nuclear sites. Most of the indian nuclear sites will be destroyed. Those remaining will not be able to communicate.
4- Within first few minutes, China will launch 'Hypersonic' and other missiles to destroy most of indian storage facilities including fuel.
5- Within 24 hours, China will gain Air Superiority. Within one week, most of Indian Airforce will be destroyed.
6- Within 48 hours, all indian border military infrastructure will be destroyed.
7- PLA will then launch massive Ground and naval offensive. Within 48 hours, most of Northern india will be under the control of China. Within 7-days, New Delhi will be under the Chinese Control.
8- In Coordination with Pakistan, all J&K will be conquered by Pakistan along with Indian Punjab.
9- Chinese Naval forces will disrupt Indian Navy to the extent that it remains ineffective.

All in all, 70% of India will fall to China within 7 to 10 days.
And Indian will be watching Bollywood movies during the time period...:p::p::p:
 
