the gates of hell would be opened to turkey in such a scenario. the Turkish state would cease to exist in its current form at a minimum.



first order of business would be the utter destruction of every single Turkish airbase. hundreds of accurate ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drone swarms shutting them down.



second order of business is to cut turkey into 2. immidiatly activate Iraqi shia militias, Iraqi kurds, Turkish PKK, send in large numbers of IRGC and SOF and heavy quantities of ATGMS and anti-air assets to mass slaughter any Turkish forces occupying Kurdish lands..



set up a coalition of Hezbollah, IRGC, and various other syrian forces to dig in, and make hell for any Turkish invasion force into Syria, cut off their supply lines, and attack them non stop.



attack all Turkish major infastracture like airports, ports, power station, pipelines and anything else that enables modern life style.



we might even invite our old greek friends and tell them if they want to use this opportunity to retake Constantinople/Cyprus? it might even end more disasterously for the turks then in their wildest dreams.



turkey is a NATO puppet state essentialy. its only allowed to operate in a space that does not step on its masters feet. Turkey is not even in the same class as Iran when it comes to geopolitical weight. a lightweight coup heavy fragile state.

