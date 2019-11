I've been wondering about this recently.With our current state of armed forces, it's a given that we won't be able to defeat India head-on if it decides to invade.

However, my question is can we beat them back in a prolonged war of attrition with what we have currently?It's unlikely we'll get any help from outside world as IN will enforce a blockade on the sea & as good as BN is, I don't believe that they'll be able to prevent this.

Comments from more knowledgable members will be appreciated.Thanks in advance.



This is strictly a hypothetical question.

Making it clear for the trolls.Not interested in your blabbering about how it'll never happen cuz BD is a vassal state of India.

