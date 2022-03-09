Hypothetical Indian Cabinet

What's new

Ok, Indians on this forum, if you were allowed to pick and choose a cabinet of ministers to govern, across party lines, what would it look like? My current list is this (without portfolios):

(Non Indians can also comment, but not with comments like "Yogi forever". We already get that)
  1. Capt. Amarinder Singh
  2. Nitin Gadkari
  3. Piyush Goel
  4. Asad Owaisi
  5. Arvind Kejriwal
  6. Manish Sisodia
  7. Yogendra Yadav (not sure if he is active in politics or not)
  8. Shashi Tharoor
  9. S. Jaishankar
Please add portfolios too because I am too lazy too do it. Also missing some easterners and women on the list. Please suggest

There is no purpose to this thread. Ok there is, a little bit. One is to validate whether we hate parties or individuals. Second is to put your money where your mouth is. We all hate some or the other party, so whom do we really want to see in power?

Humor appreciated, sarcasm accepted, trolling rejected.

@Joe Shearer @jamahir @Wood @Sudarshan

@SIPRA @N.Siddiqui
 
