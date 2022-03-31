Hypothetical (for now), tribute to ex- PM..you tried, nation isnt ready!

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 17,250
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tribute to PM khan
What i would say lot of people tried before you and they found nation wasnt ready..
I hope you learn this and spend your days not worrying about it..
Anyone who truely loves you, will advise you to quit politics(like they did to Jinnah who didnt even know meaning of defeat untill he meant this qoam)
Once the qoam gets chatrol(like it got in 1937) then someone will come to the rescue
What i would say lot of people tried before you and they found nation wasnt ready..
I hope you learn this and spend your days not worrying about it..
Anyone who truely loves you, will advise you to quit politics(like they did to Jinnah who didnt even know meaning of defeat untill he meant this qoam)
Once the qoam gets chatrol(like it got in 1937) then someone will come to the rescue