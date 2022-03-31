What's new

Hypothetical (for now), tribute to ex- PM..you tried, nation isnt ready!

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,250
10
17,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Tribute to PM khan

What i would say lot of people tried before you and they found nation wasnt ready..

I hope you learn this and spend your days not worrying about it..

Anyone who truely loves you, will advise you to quit politics(like they did to Jinnah who didnt even know meaning of defeat untill he meant this qoam)

Once the qoam gets chatrol(like it got in 1937) then someone will come to the rescue

Screenshot_20220331-141627_Friendly T.jpg
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,243
1
4,867
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
ziaulislam said:
Tribute to PM khan

What i would say lot of people tried before you and they found nation wasnt ready..

I hope you learn this and spend your days not worrying about it..

Anyone who truely loves you, will advise you to quit politics(like they did to Jinnah who didnt even know meaning of defeat untill he meant this qoam)

Once the qoam gets chatrol(like it got in 1937) then someone will come to the rescue

View attachment 829089
Click to expand...

Dear, when the 'Qaom' will ready, any idea? The 'day of judgment' is approaching fast ...!
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,250
10
17,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Even in KPK today Oppsotion got almost same votes as PTI(even though pathans are more emotional)

Imagine situation in punjab and sindh

You cant force fed freedom or knowledge to people who dont want it
Screenshot_20220331-142205_Friendly T.jpg


khail007 said:
Dear, when the 'Qaom' will ready, any idea? The 'day of judgment' is approaching fast ...!
Click to expand...
My guess is next few years can be exciting as i expect the country to bankrupt..i doubt china or arabs country has enough apetite to through free money and west acts within a system

Also system is under stress duebto oil prices
Take out 6-8 b from overseas funds(oh yes they are withdrawing fast for fear of freezing not due to love of IK)
and another 20b in arab delayed oil package and china swap funds..i doubt pakistan can survive it without increasing prices across the board which the govt would not want to do

Who knows this chatrol can change the qoam way of thinking though at what price..

White privilege said:
Don't be so glum, he said he would fight till the last ball and beyond.
Click to expand...
Oh he will fight like he has for 30 years and he will fight like nasrullah sahab but thats about it
The future belongs to maryum/juanid/bilawal/aseefa/shirtless guy/khawaja asif....

..i wont post their ugly photos in this thread since its a tribute thread

IMG_1648750644898-1.jpg
 
Last edited:
P

PakistaniFirst

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 25, 2022
27
0
33
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We white collar job holders of Pakistan now have to take a stand. These foreign paid traitors are making us slaves. Is this what Quaid fought so hard that Pakistan become a vessel of USA. These politicians who use Islam as a vote bank are now taking money and doing the biddings of west. What would the martyrs of 1947 be thinking right now?
Also anybody who is still in doubt about foreign intervention needs to look at the recent interview of khawaja asif in which he is praising USA.
Also i would like to mention that like india, which ia buying oil from russia at discounted price in indian rupees, IK was trying to buy oil from russia at discounted price in Pak rupees and this ending the hegemony of Petro dollar.
There is no doubt that IK popularity has now increased tremendously, I for one was still in doubt to vote for PML-N or PTI in next elections but now IK all the way.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,250
10
17,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakistaniFirst said:
We white collar job holders of Pakistan now have to take a stand. These foreign paid traitors are making us slaves. Is this what Quaid fought so hard that Pakistan become a vessel of USA. These politicians who use Islam as a vote bank are now taking money and doing the biddings of west. What would the martyrs of 1947 be thinking right now?
Also anybody who is still in doubt about foreign intervention needs to look at the recent interview of khawaja asif in which he is praising USA.
Also i would like to mention that like india, which ia buying oil from russia at discounted price in indian rupees, IK was trying to buy oil from russia at discounted price in Pak rupees and this ending the hegemony of Petro dollar.
There is no doubt that IK popularity has now increased tremendously, I for one was still in doubt to vote for PML-N or PTI in next elections but now IK all the way.
Click to expand...
You will be disapointed
I dont want to debate here since its a tribute thread
 

