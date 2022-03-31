Hypothetical (for now), tribute to ex- PM..you tried, nation isnt ready!

We white collar job holders of Pakistan now have to take a stand. These foreign paid traitors are making us slaves. Is this what Quaid fought so hard that Pakistan become a vessel of USA. These politicians who use Islam as a vote bank are now taking money and doing the biddings of west. What would the martyrs of 1947 be thinking right now?

Also anybody who is still in doubt about foreign intervention needs to look at the recent interview of khawaja asif in which he is praising USA.

Also i would like to mention that like india, which ia buying oil from russia at discounted price in indian rupees, IK was trying to buy oil from russia at discounted price in Pak rupees and this ending the hegemony of Petro dollar.

There is no doubt that IK popularity has now increased tremendously, I for one was still in doubt to vote for PML-N or PTI in next elections but now IK all the way.