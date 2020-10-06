Hypocritical Tarek Fatah's is rooting for Maryam Nawaz....or is he?

born in karachi in 49 to a muhajir [refugee] from bombay, he was a wannabe Communist student then a "journo" while gen. zia haq was training men to fight the communists, was jailed for sedition and beaten with a leather strap in 77. went to Canada in 87. met up with pajeets and started spouting:



“I am an Indian born in Pakistan, a Punjabi born in Islam; an immigrant in Canada with a Muslim consciousness, grounded in a Marxist youth."



“I am one of Salman Rushdie’s many Midnight’s Children: we were snatched from the cradle of a great civilization [land of street shitters] and made permanent refugees, sent in search of an oasis [Pakistan] that turned out to be a mirage. I am in pain, a living witness to how dreams of hope and enlightenment can be turned into a nightmare of despair and failure. Promises made to the children of my generation that were never meant to be kept."