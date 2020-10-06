Hypocritical Tarek Fatah's is rooting for Maryam Nawaz....or is he?

insight-out
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 16, 2009
- 756
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
I recently came across an article by Tarek Fatah, the Canadian man notorious for his hatred of Pakistan. In the article titled Pakistan's Joan of Arc frightens its generals, he likens Maryam Nawaz to Joan of Arc, a catholic saint from 15th century France, saying:
"There is a key player that is leading the ordinary folks whose toil is stolen by its military. Her name is Maryam Nawaz and she is Pakistan’s Joan or Arc. The dignified daughter of the exiled former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has created a grand coalition of formidable yet dispirited political giants ranging from the Left to the Religious, the Baloch nationalists and Sindhi activists to the Pashtuns of the north and her own Punjabi backyard".
The hypocrisy is breathtaking! This is the same man who had this to say in an interview about Nawaz Sharif:
"Nawaz Sharif cannot do anything. These are fake people. They have done nothing. They call themselves Kashmiris, yet do not speak a word of the Kashmiri language. They are absolutely fraudulent, dishonest, corrupt people, who know that Pakistan is going to break apart, so they are investing all of Pakistan's resources in Punjab. That is where they are building roads, schools, colleges, and hospitals. Why? Because they see the writing on the wall. And they are willing to compromise with anyone at anytime".
See 18:32 to 19:06
"There is a key player that is leading the ordinary folks whose toil is stolen by its military. Her name is Maryam Nawaz and she is Pakistan’s Joan or Arc. The dignified daughter of the exiled former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has created a grand coalition of formidable yet dispirited political giants ranging from the Left to the Religious, the Baloch nationalists and Sindhi activists to the Pashtuns of the north and her own Punjabi backyard".
The hypocrisy is breathtaking! This is the same man who had this to say in an interview about Nawaz Sharif:
"Nawaz Sharif cannot do anything. These are fake people. They have done nothing. They call themselves Kashmiris, yet do not speak a word of the Kashmiri language. They are absolutely fraudulent, dishonest, corrupt people, who know that Pakistan is going to break apart, so they are investing all of Pakistan's resources in Punjab. That is where they are building roads, schools, colleges, and hospitals. Why? Because they see the writing on the wall. And they are willing to compromise with anyone at anytime".
See 18:32 to 19:06