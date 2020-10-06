What's new

Hypocritical Tarek Fatah's is rooting for Maryam Nawaz....or is he?

insight-out

insight-out

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2009
756
1
1,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I recently came across an article by Tarek Fatah, the Canadian man notorious for his hatred of Pakistan. In the article titled Pakistan's Joan of Arc frightens its generals, he likens Maryam Nawaz to Joan of Arc, a catholic saint from 15th century France, saying:

"There is a key player that is leading the ordinary folks whose toil is stolen by its military. Her name is Maryam Nawaz and she is Pakistan’s Joan or Arc. The dignified daughter of the exiled former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has created a grand coalition of formidable yet dispirited political giants ranging from the Left to the Religious, the Baloch nationalists and Sindhi activists to the Pashtuns of the north and her own Punjabi backyard".

The hypocrisy is breathtaking! This is the same man who had this to say in an interview about Nawaz Sharif:

"Nawaz Sharif cannot do anything. These are fake people. They have done nothing. They call themselves Kashmiris, yet do not speak a word of the Kashmiri language. They are absolutely fraudulent, dishonest, corrupt people, who know that Pakistan is going to break apart, so they are investing all of Pakistan's resources in Punjab. That is where they are building roads, schools, colleges, and hospitals. Why? Because they see the writing on the wall. And they are willing to compromise with anyone at anytime".

See 18:32 to 19:06
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,087
2
5,020
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
insight-out said:
I recently came across an article by Tarek Fatah, the Canadian man notorious for his hatred of Pakistan. In the article titled Pakistan's Joan of Arc frightens its generals, he likens Maryam Nawaz to Joan of Arc, a catholic saint from 15th century France, saying:

"There is a key player that is leading the ordinary folks whose toil is stolen by its military. Her name is Maryam Nawaz and she is Pakistan’s Joan or Arc. The dignified daughter of the exiled former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has created a grand coalition of formidable yet dispirited political giants ranging from the Left to the Religious, the Baloch nationalists and Sindhi activists to the Pashtuns of the north and her own Punjabi backyard".

The hypocrisy is breathtaking! This is the same man who had this to say in an interview about Nawaz Sharif:

"Nawaz Sharif cannot do anything. These are fake people. They have done nothing. They call themselves Kashmiris, yet do not speak a word of the Kashmiri language. They are absolutely fraudulent, dishonest, corrupt people, who know that Pakistan is going to break apart, so they are investing all of Pakistan's resources in Punjab. That is where they are building roads, schools, colleges, and hospitals. Why? Because they see the writing on the wall. And they are willing to compromise with anyone at anytime".

See 18:32 to 19:06
Click to expand...
All the clowns had to be born in Pakistan and migrate else where
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
3,477
1
4,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
insight-out said:
I recently came across an article by Tarek Fatah, the Canadian man notorious for his hatred of Pakistan. In the article titled Pakistan's Joan of Arc frightens its generals, he likens Maryam Nawaz to Joan of Arc, a catholic saint from 15th century France, saying:

"There is a key player that is leading the ordinary folks whose toil is stolen by its military. Her name is Maryam Nawaz and she is Pakistan’s Joan or Arc. The dignified daughter of the exiled former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has created a grand coalition of formidable yet dispirited political giants ranging from the Left to the Religious, the Baloch nationalists and Sindhi activists to the Pashtuns of the north and her own Punjabi backyard".

The hypocrisy is breathtaking! This is the same man who had this to say in an interview about Nawaz Sharif:

"Nawaz Sharif cannot do anything. These are fake people. They have done nothing. They call themselves Kashmiris, yet do not speak a word of the Kashmiri language. They are absolutely fraudulent, dishonest, corrupt people, who know that Pakistan is going to break apart, so they are investing all of Pakistan's resources in Punjab. That is where they are building roads, schools, colleges, and hospitals. Why? Because they see the writing on the wall. And they are willing to compromise with anyone at anytime".

See 18:32 to 19:06
Click to expand...
Joan of arc never had millions of fake accounts....
 
Last edited:
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
3,477
1
4,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
insight-out said:
I recently came across an article by Tarek Fatah, the Canadian man notorious for his hatred of Pakistan. In the article titled Pakistan's Joan of Arc frightens its generals, he likens Maryam Nawaz to Joan of Arc, a catholic saint from 15th century France, saying:

"There is a key player that is leading the ordinary folks whose toil is stolen by its military. Her name is Maryam Nawaz and she is Pakistan’s Joan or Arc. The dignified daughter of the exiled former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has created a grand coalition of formidable yet dispirited political giants ranging from the Left to the Religious, the Baloch nationalists and Sindhi activists to the Pashtuns of the north and her own Punjabi backyard".

The hypocrisy is breathtaking! This is the same man who had this to say in an interview about Nawaz Sharif:

"Nawaz Sharif cannot do anything. These are fake people. They have done nothing. They call themselves Kashmiris, yet do not speak a word of the Kashmiri language. They are absolutely fraudulent, dishonest, corrupt people, who know that Pakistan is going to break apart, so they are investing all of Pakistan's resources in Punjab. That is where they are building roads, schools, colleges, and hospitals. Why? Because they see the writing on the wall. And they are willing to compromise with anyone at anytime".

See 18:32 to 19:06
Click to expand...
This guy is a Indian tutoo
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,045
-19
19,679
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Let's put it like this if a anus like Tarek Fatah is supporting PMLN and the other rectums in this coalition of idiots then all PAKISTAN should unite to bury Pmln, PPP, anp and all the rest of them into the ground

At the moment only Imran Khan and PtI stands for Pakistan
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
828
0
1,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
look at the person who have got no religion, no morality and sold his mother how he wants to prove he is more Indian then Indian.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

BANNED
Jan 20, 2010
11,759
-46
10,201
Country
India
Location
India
I see him on Indian channels generally toeing right wing Hindutva line. He has 2-3 points that he keeps recycling and bhakts love him. What's his story and background?
 
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2016
3,330
6
4,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
WebMaster said:
RAW money is paid well to him. Now an Indian mouth piece, not sure how relevant he is other than for what Indians want to hear.
Click to expand...
PradoTLC said:
This guy is a Indian tutoo
Click to expand...
doorstar said:
born in karachi in 49 to a muhajir [refugee] from bombay, he was a wannabe Communist student then a "journo" while gen. zia haq was training men to fight the communists, was jailed for sedition and beaten with a leather strap in 77. went to Canada in 87. met up with pajeets and started spouting:

“I am an Indian born in Pakistan, a Punjabi born in Islam; an immigrant in Canada with a Muslim consciousness, grounded in a Marxist youth."

“I am one of Salman Rushdie’s many Midnight’s Children: we were snatched from the cradle of a great civilization [land of street shitters] and made permanent refugees, sent in search of an oasis [Pakistan] that turned out to be a mirage. I am in pain, a living witness to how dreams of hope and enlightenment can be turned into a nightmare of despair and failure. Promises made to the children of my generation that were never meant to be kept."
Click to expand...
If I was the Pakistani equivalent of MBS...I would Khashoggi this guy.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
23,644
67
29,994
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Tarek Fatah hates Pakistan and would love to see it disintegrate and/or merge into India.

As such, it isn’t hard to see why he would oppose a nationalist Prime Minister who’s honest and support the leadership of corrupt political dynasties.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top